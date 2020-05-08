Kaman Distribution Appoints New Head of Industrial Technologies Unit

Kaman Distribution Group announced Friday that it has appointed industry veteran Mark Stoneburner as the new head of the company's Kaman Industrial Technologies (KIT) business unit.

Stoneburner is now executive vice president and general manager of KIT, which provides components and systems for a range of applications, along with value-added automation, engineering and integration services with brands that include Continental, ABB and Timken.

Bringing 30 years of industrial distribution and manufacturing experience to KIT, Stoneburner was most recently Motion Industries' senior VP of eastern US branch sales and operations, mergers and acquisitions from 2016 until earlier this year. Prior to Motion, he served as VP of sales and marketing at American Roller Bearing Company and in various senior management roles at Applied Industrial Technologies. Stoneburner is a graduate of Ohio University (BS) and Xavier University (MBA).

“I am delighted to join the KDG team”, Stoneburner said. “KDG has a solid foundation to build upon and I look forward to working with our employees to better serve our customer and supplier partners and accelerate the company’s growth.”

“We are thrilled to have Mark as a part of the team,” said Ben Mondics, president and CEO of KDG. “Mark is uniquely qualified to lead KIT given his extensive experience and demonstrated track record of success. Mark is an outstanding leader and well-respected in our industry. I am pleased to welcome him to the team and I look forward to his contributions to our company.”

Bloomfield, CT-based Kaman Distribution Group — a distributor of bearings, power transmission, automation and fluid power products — was No. 17 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List. Its national footprint includes five distribution centers, 18 fabrication and assembly centers and over 220 branches across the US. KDG has approximately 50,000 customers and 10,000 suppliers. The company's suite of value-added services include application engineering, belt fabrication, fluid analysis, fluid power systems design, hose and coupling assembly, inventory management, system design and build, inspection, and repair and remanufacturing.