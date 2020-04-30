Grainger Hires New Chief Technoloy Officer

Jonny LeRoy, the former Head of Technology at ThoughtWorks, joins the MRO giant to strengthen and grow Grainger's technology capabilities.

Apr 30th, 2020
Grainger
Grainger Zxvs
Mike Hockett/Industrial Distribution

CHICAGO — Grainger announced Thursday that Jonny LeRoy has joined the company as its new chief technology officer.

LeRoyLeRoyLeRoy joins Grainger after 15 years at ThoughtWorks, where he most recently led their North America technology organization, growing new offerings and capabilities, while also helping to progress their talent, culture and delivery expertise. In this role, he also contributed to doubling the size of their North American business, championing the introduction of Mobile and IoT capabilities into the business, and embedding security thinking and practices into their software delivery culture. He has advised many organizations across the retail and logistics sectors through similar modernization journeys including Gap, Nordstrom, Google and Box.

"Jonny is an industry leader who sees technology as a fundamentally creative act, and believes in the value of bringing together a range of skills and people to solve problems," said Paige Robbins, Grainger senior vice president and chief technology, marketing, strategy and merchandising officer. "Technology powers our strategy, and Jonny's leadership will support and advance our goals of combining our more than 90 years of experience with our digital expertise to offer customers the best products, solutions and services today, and anticipate their needs in the future. This is a significant step in our digital evolution, as Grainger defines the future of technology and distribution for our customers and partners."

As CTO, LeRoy will lead teams across Grainger's Technology Group to build capabilities that complement and advance the company's strategy and business model. This will include creating a more modern technology and next-generation engineering culture that enables growth through stronger competitive advantages.

"I am excited about the journey that Grainger is on and I admire how the company keeps businesses running by staying true to its roots, values and customers," said LeRoy.  "My focus is on nurturing and growing talent, and building an engineering culture that will deliver more modern capabilities and functionality to take Grainger to the next level."


