Electrical Distributor EIS Appoints New CEO

The former Genuine Parts Company and Motion Industries subsidiary is now under new leadership at the top level.

Apr 14th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Eis

Now more than six months separated from Genuine Parts Company and its subsidiary Motion Industries, electrical distributor EIS, LLC has announced a new chief executive officer.

PennycookPennycookEIS said April 6 that it has appointed former Belden veteran executive Glenn Pennycook as CEO. He was most recently executive vice president of Belden Corporation’s Enterprise Solutions platform, where he had global responsibility for intelligent buildings, live media and broadband solutions business units. He first joined Belden in 2008.

Prior to Belden, Pennycook held management positions at Filtrona, Pactiv, AET Films, Allied Signal and Mobil Films dating back to the mid-1980s. He began his professional career as a process control engineer at Imperial Oil Canada in 1985.

“Glenn brings with him many years of experience in the electronics and cabling infrastructure market, along with a strong track record in driving process, service and supply chain improvements,” EIS said.

Atlanta-based EIS was formerly the electrical products subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company as EIS Inc. for nearly 20 years before it was merged into fellow GPC subsidiary Motion Industries at the start of 2018 as the Motion’s Electrical Specialties Group. In August 2018, GPC announced the sale of the Electrical Specialties Group to Audax Private Equity, and the sale was completed Sept. 30, 2019.

“I am excited to join the EIS business at this transformational stage as we further our mission to be the leading provider of solutions for power, motor repair, electronics and energy applications,” Pennycook said. “While this is a very challenging time for many businesses, we remain highly committed to our customers, employees and suppliers. We will emerge from this challenge as a stronger more vibrant company. EIS has been a longstanding partner for many of our customers since its founding in 1946.  Our rich history, committed employees, loyal customers and suppliers will be the foundation upon which we embark upon this new chapter in building a company for the future.”

EisFounded in 1946, EIS distributes process materials, production supplies, specialty wire and cable and value-added fabricated parts for the electrical OEM, motor repair and assembly markets. EIS is comprised of three business units: Electrical & Electronic , Fabrication & Coating , and Cable & Connectivity.

EIS Inc. was No. 17 on Industrial Distribution's 2017 Big 50 List with $716 million in 2016 total sales.

On April 7, EIS and its Fabrico Division, in collaboration with Siemens Corporation, announced a donation of 5,000 face shields to Georgia Tech University and the Georgia Council of Medical Innovations. Georgia Tech GCMI is working with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to distribute face shields to local healthcare and medical professionals to combat COVID-19.

More in Staffing Changes
Cm20150311 58506 03190
Caterpillar Appoints New Strategic Procurement VP
CAT's procurement division, which manages the raw materials, software, tooling and office supplies the company uses, will soon have a new leader.
Feb 20th, 2020
Industrial Scientific Logoa
Industrial Scientific Names Global Sales Leader
Marc Osgoodby, most recently SVP of global sales at Sierra Wireless, will be responsible for leading IS's global go-to-market strategy.
Feb 20th, 2020
Barnes Group
Barnes Group Appoints New General Counsel, Secretary
Barnes has appointed the general counsel and secretary successor to Peter Gutermann, who will retire at the end of March.
Feb 18th, 2020
Sonepar Usa Logo
Sonepar USA Appoints HR Leaders
Sonepar USA has announced new senior vice presidents for Vallen North America and Sonepar North America.
Feb 13th, 2020
Naw
NAW Elects 2020 Officers
See who NAW elected as its new board chairman, along with a handful of other officer positions.
Jan 31st, 2020
Kennametaleas
Kennametal Announces 2 Executive Changes
The leadership changes are at the metalworking supplier's infrastructure and metal cutting business segments.
Jan 30th, 2020
1560198158368
Pentair Announces CFO Resignation, Q4 Results
Along with Mark Borin's pending departure, the company also reported a modest increase in Q4 year-over-year sales.
Jan 28th, 2020
Evergreen
Evergreen Mktg. to Transition CEOs in 2022
Kevin Higginbotham has been with Evergreen since 1995 and served as its CEO since 2006.
Jan 20th, 2020
Fpc Slim Web
EMUGE Appoints National Account Manager
Metalworking industry veteran Scott Lowe now responsible for EMUGE's US and Canada channel partner relations.
Jan 20th, 2020
Builders+first Source+logo+pn Gaa
Builders FirstSource CEO to Retire in 2020
After 20 years with the company, Chad Crow will retire this year after assisting the board of directors in hiring his replacement.
Jan 15th, 2020
Id 3425 Grainger Box Conveyor
Grainger's Online Business Head Leaving Company Feb. 1
David Rawlinson, president of Grainger Online Business since late 2015, will become CEO of Nielsen Global Connect on Feb. 3.
Jan 14th, 2020
Laclede Chain Logo 01a
Laclede Chain Details its Restructuring
Get the details of the St. Louis-based chain and accessories supplier's recent overhaul of its sales leadership team.
Jan 13th, 2020