Electrical Distributor EIS Appoints New CEO

Now more than six months separated from Genuine Parts Company and its subsidiary Motion Industries, electrical distributor EIS, LLC has announced a new chief executive officer.

EIS said April 6 that it has appointed former Belden veteran executive Glenn Pennycook as CEO. He was most recently executive vice president of Belden Corporation’s Enterprise Solutions platform, where he had global responsibility for intelligent buildings, live media and broadband solutions business units. He first joined Belden in 2008.

Prior to Belden, Pennycook held management positions at Filtrona, Pactiv, AET Films, Allied Signal and Mobil Films dating back to the mid-1980s. He began his professional career as a process control engineer at Imperial Oil Canada in 1985.

“Glenn brings with him many years of experience in the electronics and cabling infrastructure market, along with a strong track record in driving process, service and supply chain improvements,” EIS said.

Atlanta-based EIS was formerly the electrical products subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company as EIS Inc. for nearly 20 years before it was merged into fellow GPC subsidiary Motion Industries at the start of 2018 as the Motion’s Electrical Specialties Group. In August 2018, GPC announced the sale of the Electrical Specialties Group to Audax Private Equity, and the sale was completed Sept. 30, 2019.

“I am excited to join the EIS business at this transformational stage as we further our mission to be the leading provider of solutions for power, motor repair, electronics and energy applications,” Pennycook said. “While this is a very challenging time for many businesses, we remain highly committed to our customers, employees and suppliers. We will emerge from this challenge as a stronger more vibrant company. EIS has been a longstanding partner for many of our customers since its founding in 1946. Our rich history, committed employees, loyal customers and suppliers will be the foundation upon which we embark upon this new chapter in building a company for the future.”

Founded in 1946, EIS distributes process materials, production supplies, specialty wire and cable and value-added fabricated parts for the electrical OEM, motor repair and assembly markets. EIS is comprised of three business units: Electrical & Electronic , Fabrication & Coating , and Cable & Connectivity.

EIS Inc. was No. 17 on Industrial Distribution's 2017 Big 50 List with $716 million in 2016 total sales.

On April 7, EIS and its Fabrico Division, in collaboration with Siemens Corporation, announced a donation of 5,000 face shields to Georgia Tech University and the Georgia Council of Medical Innovations. Georgia Tech GCMI is working with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to distribute face shields to local healthcare and medical professionals to combat COVID-19.