Torres Named President of Kimberly-Clark Professional

DALLAS, TX — Kimberly-Clark Corporation announced Thursday that Russ Torres has been named President, Kimberly-Clark Professional, effective March 9.

Torres will lead Kimberly-Clark's business-to-business operations globally, which helps people the world over work better with a wide range of commercial products and services, including tissue and wipers, skin care, safety and do-it-yourself products. Torres will report to Mike Hsu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kimberly-Clark.

"Russ is a respected leader with a proven track record. I am confident that his extensive experience, coupled with his great passion to win, will drive top- and bottom-line growth for our Kimberly-Clark Professional business," said Hsu.

Torres joins Kimberly-Clark with more than 20 years' of deep experience within the consumer products goods industry, spanning a number of key senior leadership roles at Bain & Company, Mondelez International/Kraft Foods Inc., and most recently at Newell Brands, where he last served as Group President, leading five divisions, spanning 11 brands and nearly $6 billion in revenue in over 40 countries.

Torres holds a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a Magna Cum Laude high honors degree in physics from Dartmouth College.