Curbell Plastics Makes Business Manager Promotion

Beth Wagner now leads Curbell's Rochester and Buffalo, NY branches.

Curbell Plastics
Jan 28th, 2020
Curbella

CurbellORCHARD PARK, NY — Curbell Plastics, Inc., one of the nation’s top suppliers of plastic sheet, rod, tube, tapes and fabricated parts, has announced the promotion of Beth Wagner to business manager, leading Curbell’s Rochester and Western New York (Buffalo, NY) branches. Her responsibilities include managing inside and outside sales personnel, sales budgeting and execution, along with day-to-day administration of her locations.

Wagner, formerly senior outside sales representative, was promoted to business manager overseeing two branches located 90 miles apart in the western area of New York State. Wagner leads the sales and service teams that provide performance plastics to industrial customers in the Rochester and Buffalo areas. She is located in the new facility in Rochester, New York that opened in October 2019. The new facility has more space, new equipment, and increased efficiencies to support Curbell customer orders on the East Coast and across the country.

WagnerWagner"Wagner has been with Curbell Plastics for 18 years, building strong partnerships with colleagues, manufacturers, and customers delivering a great customer experience and solutions to complex application challenges," Curbell said.

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity for continued growth at Curbell”, Wagner commented. “My roles over the years have prepared me for this next step in my career – supporting the Rochester and Buffalo locations and our customers”.

Curbell supplies performance plastics — durable and lightweight materials that minimize energy consumption and add value to countless commercial and industrial applications — to thousands of businesses, entrepreneurs, Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. The company also offers plastic film, adhesives, sealants, tapes, prototyping and tooling materials and fabricated plastic parts. 

