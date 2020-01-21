Optimas Solutions Appoints 3 Executives to Leadership Team

Fastener distributor Optimas — No. 19 on ID's 2019 Big 50 List — has appointed a president of the Americas, president of international and SVP of global human resources.

Jan 21st, 2020
Optimas

GLENVIEW, IL — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial distributor and service provider for fastening and supply chain solutions, announced Tuesday the appointment of three industry executives to the company’s leadership team, including Marc Strandquist as president of the Americas, Mike Tuffy as president of international and Kate Daly as senior vice president of global human resources. These industry veterans will focus on business growth and organizational strategy while strengthening operations and service excellence.

“More than ever, it’s important to take care of our customers, supplier partners and employees with a thoughtful and personalized approach from industry-experienced leaders,” commented Optimas President & CEO TJ Rosengarth. “Marc, Mike and Kate bring this wealth of experience, operational expertise and proven track records of results to help drive revenue growth and customer success across the globe. We’re thrilled to have them on the Optimas team as we continue our commitment to being a best-in-class industrial distribution and service provider.”

Optimas Solutions was No. 19 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List.

President of the Americas Marc Strandquist brings over 30 years of experience in the fastener distribution and manufacturing business to Optimas. In this role, he will execute strategies that drive revenue and portfolio growth, improve operations and enhance customer service across the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America. Prior to Optimas, Strandquist oversaw companies in Europe, South America and North America for Wurth and GenFast. He is also a past president of the National Fastener Distributors Association (NFDA).

Mike Tuffy ascends to the new position of President of International, leading Optimas across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. With over 30 years of experience in the fastener industry, Tuffy will use his broad knowledge of commercial, sourcing and operations to match customer needs with Optimas solutions. Previously, Tuffy served as Executive Vice President, EMEA for Optimas and was a key member of the acquisition team that carved Optimas out of Anixter in 2015.

Kate Daly brings over 25 years of leadership experience to Optimas as senior vice president of global human resources. She will lead organizational development, talent management and total rewards while supporting Optimas leaders in driving a high performance and high engagement culture. Daly gathered a deep understanding of world-class human resources execution as well as critical thinking and business acumen from previous roles with DSC Logistics, D&W Fine Pack and PSAV Presentation Services.

More in Staffing Changes
Acuitya
Acuity Brands Appoints New CEO
The lighting and building products supplier said that Neil Ashe will become its next president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 31.
Jan 10th, 2020
Ors Nasco Logoa 5dadba2020596
ORS Nasco, MEDCO Appoint New Leader
Former Plaskolite and Polymershapes chief executive takes over that same role at ORS Nasco and MEDCO, which were recently carved out of Essendant through a private acquisition.
Jan 8th, 2020
Resizeimg
NA Tool Corp. Appoints Mfg. Director
Steve Mayse brings 35+ years of senior management expertise to the role at North American Tool.
Jan 6th, 2020
Curbella
Curbell Plastics Makes 4 Sales Promotions
As business managers, the four will now lead Curbell’s Houston, Tampa, Atlanta and Pittsburgh branches.
Dec 17th, 2019
Kamana
Kaman Appoints VP of Investor Relations
James Coogan will become vice president of investor relations & business development, effective Jan. 1.
Dec 17th, 2019
Its A
I.T.S. Transfers Ownership to President
I.T.S. president Jayme Mancill is now owner of the Anniston, AL-based company, inheriting the company from her father and company founder.
Dec 16th, 2019
Emerson Professional Tools
Emerson Professional Tools Announces Promotions
Dec 13th, 2019
Sonepar Usa Logo
Sonepar USA Appoints new Digital Leadership
Ryan Sasscer has been named director of e-commerce and digitization for the electrical/industrial distributor, effective Jan. 1.
Dec 12th, 2019
Starretta
Starrett Names Metrology VP
David Allen will oversee the strategy, growth and profitability of Starrett Metrology Systems.
Dec 12th, 2019
Columbus Mc Kinnonasdf
Columbus McKinnon CEO to Resign
CM chairman Richard Fleming will become interim CEO upon Mark Morelli's departure.
Dec 11th, 2019
Np 0
Ingersoll-Rand Announces CFO Transition Plan
Susan Carter, the company's CFO since 2013, will retire in early 2020, to be succeeded by Christopher Kuehn.
Dec 11th, 2019
Ppg Store
PPG Appoints New Industrial Segment Head
Robert King is now responsible for leading the company’s industrial segment global manufacturing, supply chain, engineering, asset management and continuous improvement.
Dec 10th, 2019
Shively Bros D
Shively Bros. Selects New Executive Management Team
Marty Kenney will retire as president on Dec. 13, and the company has made a chain of internal promotions to move forward with.
Dec 6th, 2019
Essendant
Essendant Announces New Leader for Vertical Markets Group
Guy Unterberg, who joined the company in 2017, brings more than 25 years of experience in business development, sales operations and market forecasting to the role.
Dec 5th, 2019