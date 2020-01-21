Optimas Solutions Appoints 3 Executives to Leadership Team

GLENVIEW, IL — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial distributor and service provider for fastening and supply chain solutions, announced Tuesday the appointment of three industry executives to the company’s leadership team, including Marc Strandquist as president of the Americas, Mike Tuffy as president of international and Kate Daly as senior vice president of global human resources. These industry veterans will focus on business growth and organizational strategy while strengthening operations and service excellence.

“More than ever, it’s important to take care of our customers, supplier partners and employees with a thoughtful and personalized approach from industry-experienced leaders,” commented Optimas President & CEO TJ Rosengarth. “Marc, Mike and Kate bring this wealth of experience, operational expertise and proven track records of results to help drive revenue growth and customer success across the globe. We’re thrilled to have them on the Optimas team as we continue our commitment to being a best-in-class industrial distribution and service provider.”

Optimas Solutions was No. 19 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List.

President of the Americas Marc Strandquist brings over 30 years of experience in the fastener distribution and manufacturing business to Optimas. In this role, he will execute strategies that drive revenue and portfolio growth, improve operations and enhance customer service across the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America. Prior to Optimas, Strandquist oversaw companies in Europe, South America and North America for Wurth and GenFast. He is also a past president of the National Fastener Distributors Association (NFDA).

Mike Tuffy ascends to the new position of President of International, leading Optimas across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. With over 30 years of experience in the fastener industry, Tuffy will use his broad knowledge of commercial, sourcing and operations to match customer needs with Optimas solutions. Previously, Tuffy served as Executive Vice President, EMEA for Optimas and was a key member of the acquisition team that carved Optimas out of Anixter in 2015.

Kate Daly brings over 25 years of leadership experience to Optimas as senior vice president of global human resources. She will lead organizational development, talent management and total rewards while supporting Optimas leaders in driving a high performance and high engagement culture. Daly gathered a deep understanding of world-class human resources execution as well as critical thinking and business acumen from previous roles with DSC Logistics, D&W Fine Pack and PSAV Presentation Services.