ORS Nasco Acquires Fellow Wholesale Supplier Techniweld USA

MRO wholesaler ORS Nasco said Thursday that it has acquired Techniweld USA, a wholesaler and manufacturer of welding, safety and industrial supplies.

ORS Nasco ORS Nasco President and CEO Kevin Short wrote in a letter to customers that both companies “care deeply about the welding community” and that the deal would have “multiple benefits for our entire customer base” — including simplified processing and procurement, greater scale, and access to prepaid freight orders.

“Critically, you can count on us staying true to pure wholesale,” Short added. “In the meantime, it is 100% business as usual.”

Short wrote that customers could place orders with “either or both brands” and that the combined company plans to minimize disruptions while “maximizing your value.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ORS Nasco was acquired by private equity firm Wynnchurch Capital last summer; the company added safety product provider R3 Safety earlier this year.