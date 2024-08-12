ORS Nasco Sold to Wynnchurch Capital

The MRO wholesaler offers over 190,000 SKUs to distributors throughout North America.

Wynnchurch Capital L.P.
Aug 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 08 At 2 14 29 Pm

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Wynnchurch Capital L.P. announced Thursday that it has acquired ORS Nasco from One Equity Partners.

ORS Nasco is North America’s largest pure wholesaler of industrial MRO supplies selling to distributors throughout North America. ORS Nasco has a broad product portfolio with over 190,000 SKUs across safety, hand tools, chemicals, welding, abrasives, adhesives and other MRO product categories. ORS’s long-standing relationships with blue-chip suppliers provide critical solutions for customers across a variety of industrial end markets.

Kevin Short, CEO of ORS Nasco, said, ​“We are committed to providing our diverse customer base with access to industry leading brands and superior service and are excited to partner with Wynnchurch as we continue our next phase of growth. Wynnchurch understands the strong value proposition we provide, and we believe together we can continue to transform the industrial wholesale market.”

Greg Gleason, managing aartner at Wynnchurch, said, ​“As a market leader in industrial MRO wholesale distribution, ORS’s customer-centric focus on delivering best-in-class service in a growing portion of the industry aligns well with our investment philosophy. We are excited to carve ORS out as a standalone platform and partner with Kevin and the management team with the resources to drive significant growth.” 

Kevin Hanley, principal at Wynnchurch, added, ​“The Management team at ORS Nasco has done a remarkable job growing the Company into the largest pure-play wholesaler of industrial supplies in the country. ORS is uniquely positioned to capture share as OEMs look to consolidate their supply chains and leverage wholesale distribution as a key channel partner. We look forward to working with the ORS Nasco leadership team as the Company continues to execute on exciting organic initiatives and strategic M&A.”

