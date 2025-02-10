ORS Nasco Acquires Ohio Safety Wholesaler R3

Wholesale supplier ORS Nasco has acquired safety product provider R3 Safety, the company’s chief executive announced last week.

ORS Nasco President and CEO Kevin Short wrote in a LinkedIn post that the move adds “the country’s premiere safety specialized wholesaler.” Suburban Cincinnati-based R3 has warehouses at its Ohio headquarters as well as in Houston and in Fresno, California.

“We warmly welcome all their super-talented associates, loyal customers and first-class suppliers to our company,” Short wrote. “Our commitment to pure wholesale has never been stronger. We are ready to lead from the middle of the supply chain, making our customers and suppliers more efficient while catalyzing their growth.”

Additional details, including financial terms, were not disclosed.

ORS Nasco is headquartered in Oklahoma and operates additional distribution centers across the U.S. The company was acquired by private equity firm Wynnchurch Capital last summer.