Kundinger Affiliate Acquires Astro Hydraulics

Astro is the second Wisconsin company acquired by Kundinger in recent weeks.

Kundinger Inc.
Nov 20, 2024
Kundinger part and service center, Green Bay, Wis.
Kundinger Inc.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Kundinger Service and Repair Solutions LLC, an affiliate of Kundinger Inc., a leading provider of fluid power, automation and process control solutions across Wisconsin and Michigan, has acquired Astro Hydraulics Inc., based in Green Bay.

Known for its commitment to quality, expertise and strong customer relationships, Kundinger embraces this growth opportunity to enhance its service capabilities.

"This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver timely, reliable service to our customers, expanding our capacity to support the critical needs of Wisconsin industries. At Kundinger Service and Repair Solutions, we remain focused on ensuring the efficient operation of hydraulic and pneumatic components with the highest level of customer care," said Thomas E. Kundinger, president and co-owner of Kundinger Service and Repair Solutions.

"Astro Hydraulics is proud to become a division of Kundinger Service and Repair Solutions. As a family-owned business with roots in northeast Wisconsin, we share a commitment to customer service and excellence in hydraulic and pneumatic repair," said Jerry Wildenberg, former owner of Astro Hydraulics. "We're eager to offer our customers the expanded capabilities of KSRS and the products of Kundinger, Inc. to continue elevating the work of our customers."

The acquisition continues a period of growth for Kundinger Inc., which recently announced the acquisition of CCT Enterprises in Schofield, Wisconsin.

