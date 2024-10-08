Kundinger Inc. Acquires Control Concepts Technology

The deal includes a Parker Store in central Wisconsin.

Kundinger Inc.
Oct 8, 2024
Kundinger part and service center, Green Bay, Wis.
Kundinger Inc.

NEENAH, Wis. — Kundinger, a Wisconsin- and Michigan-based company delivering products and solutions in fluid power, automation and process control to a wide range of industries, announced its acquisition of CCT Enterprises/Control Concepts Technology (CCT), based in Schofield, Wisconsin.

Known for building long-lasting partnerships based on quality, expertise, and exceptional customer service, Kundinger remains committed to its core values while continuously expanding its reach and capabilities.

"This acquisition allows us to serve our growing customer base throughout Wisconsin and helps support the current customers of CCT by offering expanded product lines with the same dedication to service and solutions that all Kundinger locations offer,” said Paul Kundinger, president of Kundinger.

The acquisition includes the authorized Parker Store located at 5507 Schofield Ave. in Schofield. With this store, Kundinger will now operate four Parker Stores in Wisconsin; its other locations include Neenah, Green Bay and Sheboygan.

"Like Kundinger, CCT is a family-owned business that shares our values of quality, expertise, and exceptional customer service,” added Paul Kundinger. “We’re excited to confidently expand our innovative, solutions-driven business into the central Wisconsin market."

"This is an exciting opportunity for our team and customers,” said Craig Radloff, former owner of CCT. “We're eager to leverage the expanded resources and capabilities Kundinger brings to continue providing outstanding service to our customers."

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Kundinger's growth strategy by fortifying its presence in Wisconsin and enhancing its ability to provide top-tier service and solutions to a broader customer base.

