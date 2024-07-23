Advantive Acquires B2B Sales Platform Pepperi

TAMPA, Fla. — Advantive, a mission-critical software provider for specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses, on Tuesday announced its acquisition of Pepperi, a leading omnichannel B2B sales platform for wholesalers and distributors.

This acquisition furthers Advantive’s mission of driving transformational outcomes for its customers by strengthening its international footprint and providing a purpose-built solution for a unified commerce experience that connects mobile field sales, B2B e-commerce, and back-office management.

Headquartered in Israel, Pepperi has provided a unified approach to B2B sales with its integrated solution since 2012. Combining B2B e-commerce, sales force automation, retail execution and more, Pepperi serves over 1,000 customers in more than 70 countries, providing a comprehensive solution to increase sales, reduce inefficient processes, and accelerate operations.

“Until now, Advantive primarily focused on manufacturing and distribution-centric software with an emphasis on ERP, MES and QMS. This acquisition significantly expands feature capabilities into B2B commerce and sales force automation,” said Kevin Boyce, CEO of Advantive. "Now, Advantive can offer a deeper set of solutions that bring manufacturers, distributors and retailers closer together, removing friction in the supply chain.”

Trusted by brands like Kimberly-Clark, Heineken and Hallmark, Pepperi’s Unified Commerce platform helps organizations consolidate sales operations into a single, cohesive system – creating a consistent and personalized experience for buyers and sales representatives.

“We’ve always empowered CPG brands and wholesalers to quickly respond to changing market conditions. By joining forces with Advantive, we will be able to offer our customers even more ways to optimize their operations” said Ofer Youvexcel, Pepperi CEO. “With our combined capabilities, we’re looking forward to creating and optimizing solutions that drive growth for specialty manufacturers and distributors.”