Advantive Acquires B2B Sales Platform Pepperi

The deal strengthens its international footprint and provides a purpose-built unified commerce solution.

Advantive
Jul 23, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 23 At 2 19 07 Pm
Advantive

TAMPA, Fla. — Advantive, a mission-critical software provider for specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses, on Tuesday announced its acquisition of Pepperi, a leading omnichannel B2B sales platform for wholesalers and distributors.

This acquisition furthers Advantive’s mission of driving transformational outcomes for its customers by strengthening its international footprint and providing a purpose-built solution for a unified commerce experience that connects mobile field sales, B2B e-commerce, and back-office management.

Headquartered in Israel, Pepperi has provided a unified approach to B2B sales with its integrated solution since 2012. Combining B2B e-commerce, sales force automation, retail execution and more, Pepperi serves over 1,000 customers in more than 70 countries, providing a comprehensive solution to increase sales, reduce inefficient processes, and accelerate operations. 

“Until now, Advantive primarily focused on manufacturing and distribution-centric software with an emphasis on ERP, MES and QMS. This acquisition significantly expands feature capabilities into B2B commerce and sales force automation,” said Kevin Boyce, CEO of Advantive. "Now, Advantive can offer a deeper set of solutions that bring manufacturers, distributors and retailers closer together, removing friction in the supply chain.”

Trusted by brands like Kimberly-Clark, Heineken and Hallmark, Pepperi’s Unified Commerce platform helps organizations consolidate sales operations into a single, cohesive system – creating a consistent and personalized experience for buyers and sales representatives. 

“We’ve always empowered CPG brands and wholesalers to quickly respond to changing market conditions. By joining forces with Advantive, we will be able to offer our customers even more ways to optimize their operations” said Ofer Youvexcel, Pepperi CEO. “With our combined capabilities, we’re looking forward to creating and optimizing solutions that drive growth for specialty manufacturers and distributors.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 07 23 At 2 46 22 Pm
Hospeco Acquires The Safety Zone, Impact Products
July 23, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 23 At 2 19 07 Pm
Advantive Acquires B2B Sales Platform Pepperi
July 23, 2024
Cc H Acquisition
Wolter Acquires Cincinnati Crane & Hoist
July 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 19 At 2 33 42 Pm
Cook & Boardman Acquires Bunting Door & Hardware, Loktek
July 19, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 07 23 At 2 46 22 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hospeco Acquires The Safety Zone, Impact Products
Cc H Acquisition
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wolter Acquires Cincinnati Crane & Hoist
Screenshot 2024 07 19 At 2 33 42 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cook & Boardman Acquires Bunting Door & Hardware, Loktek
From left, Superior co-founder Chuck Gerlach and Great Lakes President Kevin Weidinger.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Great Lakes Fasteners Acquires Superior Components Supply
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 07 23 At 2 46 22 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hospeco Acquires The Safety Zone, Impact Products
The deal "transforms" Hospeco into a true single-source solution in sanitary supplies and industrial safety.
July 23, 2024
Cc H Acquisition
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wolter Acquires Cincinnati Crane & Hoist
The deal represents Wolter's first acquisition of a manufacturing company.
July 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 19 At 2 33 42 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cook & Boardman Acquires Bunting Door & Hardware, Loktek
Bunting provides commercial doors, frames and hardware across Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
July 19, 2024
From left, Superior co-founder Chuck Gerlach and Great Lakes President Kevin Weidinger.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Great Lakes Fasteners Acquires Superior Components Supply
Superior has become a cornerstone in North Carolina in just 10 years.
July 19, 2024
Ny Office 2023
Mergers & Acquisitions
Private Equity Firm Acquires Stake in HVAC Distributor MARS
The New York company has been a key supplier to the HVAC/R industry for more than 75 years.
July 19, 2024
The Brooklyn Bridge, New York.
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPLUS Acquires TED Supply
The company said the deal would drive growth in the New York metro area.
July 17, 2024
Stellar Industrial Supply headquarters, Tacoma, Wash.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stellar Industrial Supply Acquires PPE Distributor USA Safety Supply
The deal expands Stellar's national presence to a 20th regional hub.
July 16, 2024
I Stock 1049873194
Mergers & Acquisitions
All State Fastener Acquires Creative Assembly Systems
The strategic integration will enhance ASF's market share, resources and competitive advantage.
July 16, 2024
I Stock 2149242199
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires B&R Reinforcing
The Ohio company is a supplier of concrete accessories and fabricated rebar.
July 15, 2024
Pxl 20230914 175228933 6578b5ed863c2
Mergers & Acquisitions
SureWerx Acquires Fall Safe
Portugal-based Fall Safe is a global leader in critical-use personal protective equipment.
July 12, 2024
Pxl 20240416 212025811
Mergers & Acquisitions
Vallen Acquires Eastland Engineering Supply
The deal will expand Vallen's footprint in Europe.
July 11, 2024
Lawson Products headquarters, Chicago, March 2022.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lawson Products to Acquire Source Atlantic
Source Atlantic provides supplies, safety products and fasteners to the Canadian MRO market.
July 10, 2024
Philadelphia, Pa.
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Modern Fasteners
The Pennsylvania distributor is NEFCO's eighth acquisition since 2022.
July 10, 2024
I Stock 1372778963
Mergers & Acquisitions
Honeywell to Acquire Air Products' Natural Gas Technology, Equipment Business
The all-cash transaction is valued at $1.81 billion.
July 10, 2024
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Pro-Tech Sanitation
The company's Canadian operations will add scale in the Atlantic provinces.
July 10, 2024