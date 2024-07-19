Cook & Boardman Acquires Bunting Door & Hardware, Loktek

Bunting provides commercial doors, frames and hardware across Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Cook & Boardman Group
Jul 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 19 At 2 33 42 Pm
PRNewsfoto/The Cook & Boardman Group

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Cook & Boardman Group LLC, the leading specialty distributor of commercial entry solutions and systems integration services, has announced the acquisition of Bunting Door & Hardware Co. Inc. and Loktek LLC, located in Elkridge, Maryland.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Screenshot 2024 07 19 At 2 35 10 PmThe Cook & Boardman GroupFounded in 1983, Bunting Door & Hardware and Loktek, a material distributor and installer, provides a wide variety of commercial doors, frames and hardware, in addition to electronic access control products. Bunting and Loktek proudly serve Maryland, including Washington D.C., and Virginia.

"Bunting is one of the most respected CDH companies in the Mid-Atlantic region and we are delighted to have them join the Cook & Boardman family of companies. Their team provides a wide range of products and services that will complement our existing offerings in the market and strengthen our leading position all along the East Coast," said David Eisner, chief executive officer of C&B.

"Bunting has a 40-year history of fostering great relationships with all its stakeholders. Cook & Boardman will allow us to continue building that legacy while providing our employees with further growth opportunities. We are excited to join the Cook & Boardman team as they transform the industry," said Doug McGinnis, owner and CEO of Bunting.

The company will continue to operate under the Bunting and Loktek names' and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023. Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder. Bunting represents C&B's fifth acquisition under Platinum Equity's ownership.

