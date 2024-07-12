SureWerx Acquires Fall Safe

Portugal-based Fall Safe is a global leader in critical-use personal protective equipment.

SureWerx
Jul 12, 2024
Pxl 20230914 175228933 6578b5ed863c2
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

ELGIN, Ill. — SureWerx, a leading global provider of safety, tool and equipment products, announced Thursday that it has acquired Fall Safe.

Terms were not disclosed.

Based in Porto, Portugal, Fall Safe is a global leader in critical-use personal protective equipment, specializing in fall protection equipment and systems. Since 2003, the company has been recognized as a category leader and innovator of highly technical and functional safety products for diverse end markets.

Fall Safe designs and manufactures a wide variety of fall protection safety products including harnesses, self-retracting lifelines (SRLs), descenders, belts, anchors, ropes, lifelines as well as other technical fall protection products including various safety accessories. Fall Safe continues to lead through innovation with the sole purpose of keeping workers safe and protecting the lives of countless professionals working at heights around the globe. As part of the transaction, Fall Safe Training, a fully certified training facility, helps to train workers at heights from around the globe.

“Adding Fall Safe to our growing, world-class portfolio of SureWerx brands moves us further toward our goal of becoming the global leader in Safety and Productivity,” said SureWerx CEO Chris Baby. “Fall Safe brings us one step closer to building a robust and innovative fall protection portfolio as part of the SureWerx platform.

"Fall Safe’s expertise in the most technical and demanding portion of the fall protection market around the globe sets them apart from their competition. We are thrilled to be adding this highly respected brand to our market-leading portfolio of best-in-class safety products.”  

“Fall Safe has always focused on delivering innovative, performance-driven products and solutions to end users through its distribution partners,” said Fall Safe founders Jan and Paula Ekman. “We are thrilled to be partnering with SureWerx, a company that holds the same values and commitment to worker safety as Fall Safe. Their reach into the global industrial markets and access to over 4,000 distributors across multiple channels will undoubtedly accelerate growth of the Fall Safe brand. We are in good hands - the future for Fall Safe has never been brighter."

