Imperial Dade Acquires Pro-Tech Sanitation

The company's Canadian operations will add scale in the Atlantic provinces.

Imperial Dade
Jul 10, 2024
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick — Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging, printing papers and janitorial supplies, last week announced the acquisition of Pro-Tech Sanitation Ltd.

The transaction represents the 89th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Imperial Dade remains committed to the strategic focus created more than 15 years ago to continue to grow both through organic initiatives and a disciplined acquisition process.

Since its founding in 1997, Chris Hagerman and Pro-Tech have been committed to serving its customers and providing them with a wide variety of janitorial supplies and cleaning equipment. Pro-Tech has a long operating history as a highly reputable distributor of janitorial supplies and services across Prince Edward Island to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. The company focuses on customer service and fosters a strong culture amongst its employee base. By leveraging Imperial Dade Canada’s market leading platform, Pro-Tech customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"I enthusiastically welcome Chris and the Pro-Tech employees to Imperial Dade in this next chapter of profitable growth," said Jason Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade.

"Imperial Dade looks forward to building upon Pro-Tech’s already established success and continuing to find ways to better serve our customers and vendor partners," said Stephane Lapointe, president of Imperial Dade Canada.

“The Pro-Tech family is excited to join a platform that is aligned with us in our approach to customer service. Imperial Dade's breadth of products and services make them the perfect partner,” said Hagerman, the founder and CEO of Pro-Tech.

