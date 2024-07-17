BradyPLUS Acquires TED Supply

ELIZABETH, N.J., and LAS VEGAS — BradyPLUS, a leading distributor of janitorial-sanitation, foodservice and industrial packaging products, has acquired TED Supply, a distributor of jan-san supplies, foodservice and a wide range of other products for not-for-profit, healthcare, real estate and property management clients in the New York metropolitan area.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TED Supply is a single-source distributor offering personalized support from customer service to sourcing and delivery. Founded in 2014, TED Supply's mission is to be a dedicated sourcing partner for nonprofit organizations driven by a passion for serving others.

"The acquisition of TED Supply enables us to extend our geographic footprint further in a heavily populated area and to expand our capabilities across our core market segments," said Kenneth Sweder, CEO and chairman of BradyPLUS. "With this new partnership, we increase our presence in the New York area, strengthen our product portfolio, and create greater operational efficiencies. I am excited to work with Joel Dreifus and the rest of his dedicated team at TED Supply."

"We are thrilled to join the BradyPLUS organization," said Joel Dreifus, founder of TED Supply. "Our entire team looks forward to being part of a growing company with similar values, which will enable us to provide the highest standard of customer service with the greatest resources for our customers."