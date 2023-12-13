AD, The Edge Group Announce Intent to Merge

The buying group connects distributors and manufacturers in the communications and electronics industries.

Alyssa Shand-Perreault, AD
Dec 13, 2023
Image Option 2
AD

WAYNE, Pa. — AD and The Edge Group, a distributor-owned buying and marketing group based in Houston, on Wednesday announced a merger between the two organizations.

The merger will close on Jan. 1, 2024.

The Edge Group is a market-leading buying group that connects independent distributors and manufacturers in the datacom, security, low voltage, audio/video, electronic MRO and electronic OEM industries. Through over 30 years of experience, Edge has grown to represent over 50 supplier lines and support more than 70 independent distributors with over 1,200 stocking locations. The upcoming merger will bring distributors to AD’s Electrical-U.S. division.

Marisol Fernandez, president of AD’s Electrical & Industrial business unit, discussed how the merger agreement expands the footprint of AD’s distributor and supplier base.

“We are thrilled about the benefits that this merger will bring to AD’s community of independent distributors, our suppliers and service providers. Many of our Electrical members operate in industries directly aligned with The Edge Group’s markets, and members and suppliers from both groups will have the ability to grow their businesses through AD programs and expansion opportunities offered through our multi-industry strategy.”

Ron Meyers, Chairman and founder of The Edge Group, also spoke about the value he sees in the merger agreement:

“The AD team has been an incredible partner in this process, and we are excited about what the future brings for Edge’s distributors and suppliers. We see the upcoming merger as a win-win for both groups that will support new distributor-supplier relationships, networking opportunities and sustainable growth. If AD’s history of growth and success is any indicator, the future is bright.”

AD Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg discussed how the merger agreement aligns with the values of the two groups:

“AD and Edge’s shared values became immediately clear. Both groups have rich histories of supporting independents by helping them grow, retain market share, and make a difference in their communities. We know everyone involved will see the value and benefits of this new relationship; we can’t wait to get to work and welcome our 15th merger to the AD Community.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
I Stock 1291268367
Grainger to Sell E&R Industrial Sales Inc.
December 13, 2023
I Stock 1487138112
Diamond Blade Warehouse Acquires Peak Toolworks
December 13, 2023
Nsi Building Outside 1 1536x864 655bc3b51c1f4
NSI Industries Acquires ENET Solutions
December 12, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1291268367
Mergers & Acquisitions
Grainger to Sell E&R Industrial Sales Inc.
I Stock 1487138112
Mergers & Acquisitions
Diamond Blade Warehouse Acquires Peak Toolworks
Nsi Building Outside 1 1536x864 655bc3b51c1f4
Mergers & Acquisitions
NSI Industries Acquires ENET Solutions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
I Stock 1487138112
Mergers & Acquisitions
Diamond Blade Warehouse Acquires Peak Toolworks
DBW called Peak the premier manufacturer of diamond and carbide precision cutting tools.
December 13, 2023
Nsi Building Outside 1 1536x864 655bc3b51c1f4
Mergers & Acquisitions
NSI Industries Acquires ENET Solutions
The Southern California company provides compatible network peripherals and connectivity products.
December 12, 2023
ISCO facility, Midland, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
ISCO Industries Acquires Infinity Plastics
The addition enhances ISCO’s HDPE portfolio and strengthens its operational and logistics capacity.
December 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 11 At 3 38 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Brooks Equipment Acquires Electronic Supply Co.
ESC is a leading wholesale distributor of low voltage and security products.
December 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 08 At 1 38 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Advantive Acquires Abaca Systems
The deal will expand Advantive's specialty manufacturing offerings in Europe.
December 8, 2023
I Stock 1291267600
Mergers & Acquisitions
Honeywell to Pay $5B for Building Automation Business
Carrier Global's Global Access Solutions has about 1,200 employees in 33 countries.
December 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 07 At 3 09 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harbour Group Adds Texcel
Texcel will operate alongside Harbour's other specialty flow component businesses.
December 7, 2023
Air Hydro Power headquarters and AHP ParkerStore, Louisville, Ky.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Air Hydro Power Acquires Lebanon Power and Apparatus
The company operates two locations in AHP's native Kentucky.
December 6, 2023
Ryerson facility, Jackson, Miss.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ryerson Acquires Hudson Tool Steel
Hudson provides tool steels, as well as high-speed, carbon and alloy steels.
December 6, 2023
Nefco Fasco Facebook
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires FASCO Supply
The Houston construction supply distributor will expand NEFCO's reach in Texas.
December 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 05 At 3 42 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Acquires PFS Sales
The deal expands the newly merged company's footprint in the Southeast.
December 5, 2023
I Stock 1161679866
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Capital Sells Power Grid Components Inc.
A private equity fund affiliated with Blackstone acquired the company.
December 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 05 At 3 22 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Franklin Water Treatment Acquires Action Manufacturing & Supply
Action operates locations in Florida and North Carolina.
December 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 04 At 3 33 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Milford Companies
Milford is a leading distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and waterworks parts.
December 4, 2023