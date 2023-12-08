Advantive Acquires Abaca Systems

The deal will expand Advantive's specialty manufacturing offerings in Europe.

Advantive
Dec 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 08 At 1 38 19 Pm
Advantive

TAMPA, Fla. — Advantive, a mission-critical software provider for specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses, announced its acquisition of Abaca Systems, a leader in packaging software solutions.

This move further advances Advantive’s commitment to driving innovation in the manufacturing and distribution lifecycle by expanding the company’s expertise in the packaging and corrugated space for European markets.

Based in Manchester, England, Abaca Systems has been powering the packaging industry since 1991 with its state-of-the-art solutions designed to suit all complex production requirements with a single piece of software. Abaca’s fully integrated software architecture is ideal for an array of customers including those in corrugated packaging, distribution and maintenance, while Abaca’s business management suite — accounting, reporting and scheduling solutions, CRM, and document management capabilities — provides packaging customers with optimum performance in one secure, easy to use, and fully comprehensive solution.

“Advantive is constantly seeking out partners that will allow us to deliver the best in distribution and manufacturing to our customers,” said Benoit de la Tour, CEO of Advantive. “The addition of Abaca Systems helps us to fuel these aspirations globally. We look forward to using these new solutions to improve efficiencies and continue to deliver value to our global customers.”

A convenient all-in-one system, Abaca Systems’ Packaging 3000 suite of software covers every step of the distribution and packing process, from sales order processing, to invoicing and reporting. In addition to Packaging 3000, Abaca Systems offers additional products including RF3000 for barcoding functionality and to maximum stock accuracy, and Portal 3000, a web-based application that allows businesses to conveniently get business updates to their device.

“Our aim at Abaca Systems has always been to offer superior products to our customers, and by joining the Advantive family, we will now be able to offer those customers even more,” said Graham Dickinson, joint managing director of Abaca Systems. “By adding our solutions to Advantive’s existing suite, we hope to even further improve the customer experience and ultimately serve to transform the packing space.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
I Stock 1291267600
Honeywell to Pay $5B for Building Automation Business
December 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 07 At 3 09 00 Pm
Harbour Group Adds Texcel
December 7, 2023
Air Hydro Power headquarters and AHP ParkerStore, Louisville, Ky.
Air Hydro Power Acquires Lebanon Power and Apparatus
December 6, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1291267600
Mergers & Acquisitions
Honeywell to Pay $5B for Building Automation Business
Screen Shot 2023 12 07 At 3 09 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harbour Group Adds Texcel
Air Hydro Power headquarters and AHP ParkerStore, Louisville, Ky.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Air Hydro Power Acquires Lebanon Power and Apparatus
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 07 At 3 09 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harbour Group Adds Texcel
Texcel will operate alongside Harbour's other specialty flow component businesses.
December 7, 2023
Air Hydro Power headquarters and AHP ParkerStore, Louisville, Ky.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Air Hydro Power Acquires Lebanon Power and Apparatus
The company operates two locations in AHP's native Kentucky.
December 6, 2023
Ryerson facility, Jackson, Miss.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ryerson Acquires Hudson Tool Steel
Hudson provides tool steels, as well as high-speed, carbon and alloy steels.
December 6, 2023
Nefco Fasco Facebook
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires FASCO Supply
The Houston construction supply distributor will expand NEFCO's reach in Texas.
December 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 05 At 3 42 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Acquires PFS Sales
The deal expands the newly merged company's footprint in the Southeast.
December 5, 2023
I Stock 1161679866
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Capital Sells Power Grid Components Inc.
A private equity fund affiliated with Blackstone acquired the company.
December 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 05 At 3 22 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Franklin Water Treatment Acquires Action Manufacturing & Supply
Action operates locations in Florida and North Carolina.
December 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 04 At 3 33 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Milford Companies
Milford is a leading distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and waterworks parts.
December 4, 2023
I Stock 1307512105
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington Process Solutions Acquires PumpMan
The company provides on-site maintenance and repair services for water pumping systems.
December 4, 2023
I Stock 1498170938
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Parker Hannifin Subsidiary
The deal is the company's eighth so far this year.
December 4, 2023
Rlc Building 1 1500x430
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds Ray Lewis & Co.
The company has served numerous industries in Northeast Ohio since 1933.
December 1, 2023
Tipco Hose Center Exterior
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO, HydraTech Announce Merger
The deal will create a leading U.S. fluid conveyance and sealing solutions distributor.
December 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 01 At 1 22 34 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CD&R Completes Acquisition of Veritiv
White Cap CEO John Stegeman will serve as the distributor's chairman.
December 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 01 At 8 51 34 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Lee Supply
The company also closed on its acquisition of Enviroscape.
December 1, 2023