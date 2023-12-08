Advantive Acquires Abaca Systems

TAMPA, Fla. — Advantive, a mission-critical software provider for specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses, announced its acquisition of Abaca Systems, a leader in packaging software solutions.

This move further advances Advantive’s commitment to driving innovation in the manufacturing and distribution lifecycle by expanding the company’s expertise in the packaging and corrugated space for European markets.

Based in Manchester, England, Abaca Systems has been powering the packaging industry since 1991 with its state-of-the-art solutions designed to suit all complex production requirements with a single piece of software. Abaca’s fully integrated software architecture is ideal for an array of customers including those in corrugated packaging, distribution and maintenance, while Abaca’s business management suite — accounting, reporting and scheduling solutions, CRM, and document management capabilities — provides packaging customers with optimum performance in one secure, easy to use, and fully comprehensive solution.

“Advantive is constantly seeking out partners that will allow us to deliver the best in distribution and manufacturing to our customers,” said Benoit de la Tour, CEO of Advantive. “The addition of Abaca Systems helps us to fuel these aspirations globally. We look forward to using these new solutions to improve efficiencies and continue to deliver value to our global customers.”

A convenient all-in-one system, Abaca Systems’ Packaging 3000 suite of software covers every step of the distribution and packing process, from sales order processing, to invoicing and reporting. In addition to Packaging 3000, Abaca Systems offers additional products including RF3000 for barcoding functionality and to maximum stock accuracy, and Portal 3000, a web-based application that allows businesses to conveniently get business updates to their device.

“Our aim at Abaca Systems has always been to offer superior products to our customers, and by joining the Advantive family, we will now be able to offer those customers even more,” said Graham Dickinson, joint managing director of Abaca Systems. “By adding our solutions to Advantive’s existing suite, we hope to even further improve the customer experience and ultimately serve to transform the packing space.”