NEFCO Acquires FASCO Supply

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — NEFCO, a specialty supply partner to the professional construction trades, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of FASCO, a Houston-based specialty construction supply distributor.

This strategic move marks NEFCO’s 10th acquisition since 2017 and expands its branch network to 37 locations, including two locations in Texas – Dallas and Houston – reinforcing its commitment to be the single best partner to contractors wherever they build.

FASCO was founded in 1989 by Rick Raines as a STAFDA house specializing in fasteners and related products. Rick sold FASCO to Greg Malloch in 2014, and the business has continued to build on the original vision of providing quality products at a reasonable price and unmatched customer service. Its partnership with NEFCO heralds a new era of expanded services and enhanced capabilities in Texas.

“Joining forces with Greg Malloch and the FASCO team in Houston is a significant step for NEFCO," said NEFCO CEO Matthew Gelles. "FASCO’s expertise in S.H.A.R.P. and their strong market presence in Houston will provide an ideal springboard for NEFCO to broaden our service offerings across the state of Texas. We look forward to leveraging FASCO’s local market knowledge and combining it with NEFCO’s renowned service, product expertise, and supply chain proficiency as we partner with contractors across the state of Texas.”

“FASCO is excited to join forces with NEFCO and expand our offerings throughout Texas," said FASCO President Greg Malloch. “FASCO is uniquely aligned with NEFCO's S.H.A.R.P. model which will provide a great platform to grow our footprint in Texas along with the emphasis on serving both our customers and our employees”, Greg continued. “We are a family business looking to take the next steps in our evolution and NEFCO's family business culture was a very important aspect in our decision to join the NEFCO team. The NEFCO-FASCO partnership will expand many opportunities for FASCO, its employees, customers, and suppliers!”

“The NEFCO-FASCO partnership combines two companies with a commitment to quality, customer service, and employee welfare,” said Gelles. “As we welcome FASCO into NEFCO’s championship team, we look forward to a future of shared success and continued excellence in serving the construction trades throughout Texas.”