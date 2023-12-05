BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Acquires PFS Sales

RALEIGH, N.C., and BELL, Calif. — BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions, a leading distributor of janitorial-sanitation, foodservice disposables and industrial packaging products, has acquired PFS Sales Company.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by Thad Ellington, PFS Sales has been delighting customers for over 35 years. The company distributes foodservice disposables and cleaning supplies to the catering, restaurant, education and hospitality industries.

"Adding PFS Sales to our team further strengthens our foodservice disposables and JanSan presence throughout the Carolinas and the Southeast. We are excited to partner with Jason and Crystal Mace and the outstanding team at PFS Sales," said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO and chairman of BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions.

"Combining forces with BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions enables us to continue to grow our business, better serve our customers, and further invest in and develop our team members," said Jason Mace, general manager, PFS Sales. "The partnership provides the support and resources required to continue our momentum and to take our business to the next level."