Franklin Water Treatment Acquires Action Manufacturing & Supply

Action operates locations in Florida and North Carolina.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.
Dec 5, 2023
Franklin Electric/Globe Newswire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Franklin Electric Co. Inc. announced Monday that its wholly owned subsidiary Franklin Water Treatment LLC has acquired the assets of Action Manufacturing & Supply Inc., a manufacturer and wholesale distributor of residential water conditioning, filtration and indoor/outdoor aeration systems since 1980 with operations in Florida and North Carolina.

The operating results of the acquired business will be reported in the company’s Water Systems business segment.

Don Line, president of Franklin Water Treatment, said:

“We are excited to incorporate the business of Action Manufacturing & Supply into our existing business as we continue to strengthen and expand our channels and products in key geographic areas for water treatment. Action’s commitment to quality and reputation for service excellence aligns with Franklin’s customer-driven approach to our businesses.”

Franklin Water Treatment LLC provides products, services and system solutions for residential, commercial and industrial point of use and point of entry water treatment products in a wide variety of markets and applications.

