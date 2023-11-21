SRS Distribution Acquires Rock Materials

McKINNEY, Texas — SRS Distribution Inc. announced that it has acquired Worldwide Rock Enterprises LP, a wholesale distributor of natural and architectural cut stone, manufactured stone, cast stone and masonry supplies.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Rock Materials was founded in 1997 by David Rollen, who is supported today by Jamey Joseph, Ron Proctor Jr. and Cory Wells. The company also operates a second location in Tomball, Texas. Rollen, Joseph, Proctor and Wells will continue to lead Rock Materials’ dedicated team, ensuring continuity for customers, suppliers and employees.

“We are truly honored to welcome Rock Materials into the SRS family. David and his team have built a remarkable business in the natural stone and masonry supply space, which we plan to grow throughout Texas and beyond," said SRS President and CEO Dan Tinker. "This strategic partnership also adds several strong operators to our bench in Jamey, Ron and Cory while expanding SRS’ product offering to our existing homebuilder and landscaper customer base. Together, we aspire to create the premier natural stone and masonry supply platform in the state.”

“Joining the SRS family is an exciting milestone for Rock Materials," Rollen said. "We look forward to building upon our legacy of delivering exceptional products and industry-leading service with the added benefit of SRS’ resources and expertise. Fueled by our shared values of quality, integrity, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, we will provide one-of-a-kind growth opportunities for the company’s most important asset, its people, while continuing to support our loyal customers that have been the foundation of our success.”