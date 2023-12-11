Brooks Equipment Acquires Electronic Supply Co., Grease Lock

ESC is a leading wholesale distributor of low voltage and security products.

H.I.G. Capital
Dec 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 11 At 3 38 14 Pm
Brooks Equipment

NEW YORK — H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $59 billion of capital under management, announced that its portfolio company BECO Holding Company, a leading independent provider of critical fire, life safety and security solutions — dba Brooks Equipment and other brands — has completed the acquisitions of Electronic Supply Company and Grease Lock.

The acquisitions of ESC and Grease Lock represent the addition of two leading providers of leading products and value-added services in the fire, safety and security markets throughout the U.S. and accelerate BHC’s strategic expansion of product segments, vendor relationships and territories.

As part of the transactions, BHC will support and accelerate the long-term growth initiatives at both businesses and capitalize on commercial synergy opportunities.

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome ESC and Grease Lock to BHC, the nation’s premier provider of fire, life safety and security products and technologies," said BHC CEO Eric Smith. "As market leaders within their respective areas with complementary products and services, these businesses are a natural fit for the BHC platform. We are very excited to accelerate their long-term growth plans to better serve our customers.”

"We are pleased to support BHC in making its first two highly strategic acquisitions since forming our partnership. These investments are consistent with our strategy to acquire high quality, complementary businesses to further expand BHC’s proven track record of providing the highest levels of products and services to its customers," added Rahul Vinnakota, managing director at H.I.G. "We are very excited as we continue to support the BHC team through our partnership and catalyze meaningful growth.”

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, Electronic Supply Company is a leading wholesale distributor of low voltage and security products and provider of monitoring station services with seven locations across the southeastern U.S.; Grease Lock, developed in 2004, is a state-of-the-art patented product line that is engineered to capture up to 98% of airborne kitchen grease, simplifying hood maintenance and augmenting fire safety in commercial kitchens.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 11 At 3 38 14 Pm
Brooks Equipment Acquires Electronic Supply Co.
December 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 08 At 1 38 19 Pm
Advantive Acquires Abaca Systems
December 8, 2023
I Stock 1291267600
Honeywell to Pay $5B for Building Automation Business
December 8, 2023
Related Stories
ISCO facility, Midland, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
ISCO Industries Acquires Infinity Plastics
Screen Shot 2023 12 08 At 1 38 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Advantive Acquires Abaca Systems
I Stock 1291267600
Mergers & Acquisitions
Honeywell to Pay $5B for Building Automation Business
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 08 At 1 38 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Advantive Acquires Abaca Systems
The deal will expand Advantive's specialty manufacturing offerings in Europe.
December 8, 2023
I Stock 1291267600
Mergers & Acquisitions
Honeywell to Pay $5B for Building Automation Business
Carrier Global's Global Access Solutions has about 1,200 employees in 33 countries.
December 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 07 At 3 09 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harbour Group Adds Texcel
Texcel will operate alongside Harbour's other specialty flow component businesses.
December 7, 2023
Air Hydro Power headquarters and AHP ParkerStore, Louisville, Ky.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Air Hydro Power Acquires Lebanon Power and Apparatus
The company operates two locations in AHP's native Kentucky.
December 6, 2023
Ryerson facility, Jackson, Miss.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ryerson Acquires Hudson Tool Steel
Hudson provides tool steels, as well as high-speed, carbon and alloy steels.
December 6, 2023
Nefco Fasco Facebook
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires FASCO Supply
The Houston construction supply distributor will expand NEFCO's reach in Texas.
December 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 05 At 3 42 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Acquires PFS Sales
The deal expands the newly merged company's footprint in the Southeast.
December 5, 2023
I Stock 1161679866
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Capital Sells Power Grid Components Inc.
A private equity fund affiliated with Blackstone acquired the company.
December 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 05 At 3 22 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Franklin Water Treatment Acquires Action Manufacturing & Supply
Action operates locations in Florida and North Carolina.
December 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 04 At 3 33 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Milford Companies
Milford is a leading distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and waterworks parts.
December 4, 2023
I Stock 1307512105
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington Process Solutions Acquires PumpMan
The company provides on-site maintenance and repair services for water pumping systems.
December 4, 2023
I Stock 1498170938
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Parker Hannifin Subsidiary
The deal is the company's eighth so far this year.
December 4, 2023
Rlc Building 1 1500x430
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds Ray Lewis & Co.
The company has served numerous industries in Northeast Ohio since 1933.
December 1, 2023
Tipco Hose Center Exterior
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO, HydraTech Announce Merger
The deal will create a leading U.S. fluid conveyance and sealing solutions distributor.
December 1, 2023