NSI Industries Acquires ENET Solutions

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – NSI Industries LLC, a leading provider of electrical product solutions for more than 45 years, announced that it has acquired ENET Solutions Inc., an Aliso Viejo, California-based based manufacturer and solution provider of compatible network peripherals and connectivity products represented by Global Capital Markets Inc.

As part of its commitment to connecting distributors to the products, services, and technologies they require to move forward and satisfy their customers’ needs, the acquisition also allows NSI to further key inroads into the building technologies market.

“Adding ENET to NSI’s family of leading brands is a testament to our commitment to growing our Building Technologies business unit,” said Dave DiDonato, NSI Building Technologies president. “ENET’s strong product offering portfolio, their ongoing strive for excellence in product performance, and personnel dedicated to being the best in the industry make them an ideal addition to NSI.”

Founded in 2003, ENET Solutions is a leading solution provider of compatible network peripherals and connectivity products, offering more than 10,000 different connectivity product solutions. Its product portfolio includes high speed OEM compatible transceivers, active optical cable assemblies (AOC), direct-attach copper cable assemblies (DAC), server memory, media converters, network interface cards (NICs), and thousands of different cable solutions, which are designed and manufactured specifically for the most demanding network environments.

With an entirely unique go-to-market strategy, ENET focuses on high performance computing, large enterprise business, data centers, service providers and public sector. ENET offers a true OEM alternative by offering identical functionality to OEM products and a lower acquisition cost without sacrificing quality or support.

“Our continued growth is the direct result of our dedication to quality through innovation, development, and validation using the industry's most advanced networking and testing platforms,” said Jason Barrette, ENET Solutions president. “Much like NSI, the ENET team is comprised of motivated industry professionals with a shared desire and commitment to providing our customers with a greater overall business experience.”

NSI Building Technologies, a part of NSI’s Electrical division, is a leader in fiber and copper cable assemblies, pigtails, connectors, patch cords, patch panels, trunks, enclosures, jacks, electronics and components for networking applications, and interconnects, AV cable, USB cables and signal distribution electronics for networking, security & AV applications. The ENET brand joins Lynn and Platinum Tools to expand NSI’s offering to broadband, data communications and AV/security customers.