Shorehill Capital Raises $260M for 'Fund II'

The new fund will allow Shorehill to remain focused on the lower middle market.

Shorehill Capital LLC
Nov 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 17 At 2 41 21 Pm

CHICAGO — Shorehill Capital LLC is pleased to announce the final, oversubscribed closing of Shorehill Private Equity II LP.

Fund II has accepted $260 million in commitments, exceeding its $250 million target. In addition to a significant commitment from the general partner, Fund II received commitments from returning Shorehill Private Equity LP investors, new investors and members of the Shorehill Executive Advisor Network.

“We are grateful for the strong support shown by Fund I investors and we are excited to welcome Fund II’s new investors. We have a core philosophy of ‘Shared Success’ which runs from our investors to our portfolio companies to the Shorehill team. We look forward to advancing these partnerships and working to deliver attractive returns,” said Shorehill Managing Partner Dave Hawkins.

This new fund will allow Shorehill to remain focused on the lower middle market, where it has a long history of helping to create superior companies. For three decades, members of the Shorehill team have partnered with executives at industrial companies in an effort to accelerate growth and improve operational performance through structured investment management plans.

Shorehill seeks opportunities with differentiated business models where it believes the firm’s experience, network and investment management approach will have a significant impact on the performance of the business. The firm’s substantial experience is complemented by the Shorehill Executive Advisor Network, a broad group of thought leaders within our target sectors who support our efforts through investment referrals, diligence insights, and participation on company boards of directors. As further evidence of the firm’s philosophy of Shared Success, 190 executives have invested in their businesses alongside Shorehill.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
Sponsored
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
November 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 16 At 9 21 01 Am
BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Acquires Qualmax Inc.
November 16, 2023
ERIKS Grande Prairie service center, Clairmont, Alberta.
ERIKS North America Acquires Branham Corp.
November 15, 2023
Featured Contractor Center
ABC Supply Acquires Maryland Company
November 14, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 11 16 At 9 21 01 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Acquires Qualmax Inc.
ERIKS Grande Prairie service center, Clairmont, Alberta.
Mergers & Acquisitions
ERIKS North America Acquires Branham Corp.
Featured Contractor Center
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABC Supply Acquires Maryland Company
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
How to Source and Define Business-Wide Assumptions
Sponsored
How to Source and Define Business-Wide Assumptions
This white paper investigates the structures and frameworks available to source and stimulate the thinking behind a company’s plans. Download Whitepaper >>
November 8, 2023
ERIKS Grande Prairie service center, Clairmont, Alberta.
Mergers & Acquisitions
ERIKS North America Acquires Branham Corp.
Branham is a prominent fabricator and distributor of hoses, gaskets, conveyor belts and related services.
November 15, 2023
Featured Contractor Center
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABC Supply Acquires Maryland Company
The company has provided specialty building materials to area builders and contractors for more than 140 years.
November 14, 2023
Pxl 20230914 180935534
Mergers & Acquisitions
PIP Acquires Final Fit Safety
The Los Angeles company manufactures sustainable ear plugs.
November 13, 2023
Hero 532
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Granite Water Works
The Minnesota company provides water, wastewater and storm drainage products.
November 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 09 At 4 22 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Formerra Acquires Suministro de Especialidades
The addition of Suministro will broaden its portfolio of elastomers, adhesives and performance additives.
November 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 08 At 2 05 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires H&H Roofing Supply
The deal bolsters Beacon's presence in California's Central Valley.
November 8, 2023
Ms 150 5 643f0a08c9c05
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Acquires Alliance Pump
The Missouri company serves the chemical, water, municipal and general industrial markets.
November 6, 2023
Aa13d215 6043 4760 9292 C1fb0a0fc257
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Canadian Distributor, Adds Former Fastenal COO
Terry Owen will serve as the company’s first chief operating officer.
November 3, 2023
Dji 0046 With Flag
Mergers & Acquisitions
Aberdeen Dynamics Acquires Industrial Specialties Inc.
The deal marks the company's first acquisition.
November 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 03 At 11 23 49 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Edge Construction Supply
The Spokane company operates nine locations across the Pacific Northwest.
November 3, 2023
Purvis Industries branch, Greenville, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Purvis Industries Acquires Torque Drives
Torque has served the Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia markets for nearly four decades.
November 2, 2023
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Applied Industrial Controls, Engineered Systems Group
The deals are the company's sixth and seventh acquisitions of the year.
November 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 02 At 1 42 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Acquires Hotsy Equipment
The move expands Singer's footprint into Colorado.
November 2, 2023
Critica Avt Valve Installed High
Mergers & Acquisitions
Henkel Acquires Critica Infrastructure
The company said the deal would significantly expand its MRO portfolio.
November 2, 2023