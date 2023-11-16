BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Acquires Qualmax Inc.

The newly merged company is expanding its presence in the Northeast.

BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions
Nov 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 16 At 9 21 01 Am
BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions/PRNewswire

CARTERET, N.J., and BELL, Calif. — BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions, a leading distributor of janitorial/sanitation, foodservice disposables and industrial packaging products, has acquired Qualmax Supplies Inc., a distributor serving the New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut marketplaces.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Joel Greenfield founded Qualmax in 2007. In 2009, Greenfield joined forces with partner Abe Klein, and together they've grown the company into a significant institutional distribution enterprise.

"We are excited to continue to expand across the Northeast, and we look forward to our partnership with Joel, Abe and the rest of the great team at Qualmax," said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO and chairman of BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions. "Adding Qualmax to our complementary businesses with similar cultures and product portfolios ultimately improves our ability to serve our customers."

"Joining the BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions family of companies will expand our distribution network to aid in servicing our customers with a national presence," said Greenfield. "We feel their customer-focused culture aligns well with ours, and we look forward to continued growth as part of the team."

