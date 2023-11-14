ABC Supply Acquires John S. Wilson Lumber Company

The company has provided specialty building materials to area builders and contractors for more than 140 years.

ABC Supply Co. Inc.
Nov 14, 2023
ABC Supply Co. Inc.

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply is excited to announce it has acquired the assets of John S. Wilson Lumber Company in West Friendship, Maryland.

The acquired John S. Wilson Lumber Company location, at 12950 Livestock Road in West Friendship, will operate as an ABC Supply location, offering roofing, siding, decking, windows and related trim products.

“John S. Wilson Lumber Company has built generations of loyal customers by providing unparalleled service,” said Tom Kuchan, ABC Supply’s Northeast Region vice president. “We are excited that these talented associates are now part of the ABC Supply team, and we look forward to helping contractors in this growing market achieve even greater success.”

Family-owned and -operated since 1881, John S. Wilson Lumber Company has provided specialty building materials to area builders and contractors for 142 years. Most recently, brothers Hugh, Jim and Craig O’Donnell served as owners of the business.

