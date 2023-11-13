PIP Acquires Final Fit Safety

The Los Angeles company manufactures sustainable ear plugs.

Protective Industrial Products Inc.
Nov 13, 2023
Pxl 20230914 180935534
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

LATHAM, N.Y. – Protective Industrial Products Inc., a global leader in personal protective equipment, including hand protection, above-the-neck protection, workwear and footwear, announced that it has acquired Final Fit Safety, headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Final Fit Safety was founded by Howard Leight, long considered a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of ear plug-type hearing protectors for over 50 years. Final Fit Safety products include the revolutionary BioSoft and Pinch Fit ear plugs made from bio-based sustainable material. 

“We are pleased to welcome Final Fit Safety to our PIP family. Our goal is to provide our valued customers around the world with innovative, best-in-class solutions that deliver more opportunities for growth for a safer today and a more sustainable tomorrow,” said PIP President and CEO Curt Holtz. “The range of Final Fit Safety products complements and extends our growing ECOSeries technology portfolio. We are excited to be able to offer our customers an alternative to traditional polyurethane foam ear plugs.”

“We believe the combination of PIP’s global scale and Final Fit’s product innovation enable us to expand our bio-based ear protection business more rapidly," Leight said. "We have known PIP for many years, and believe they are the right company to move our innovative products forward.”

Final Fit Safety is another example of the successful PIP acquisition strategy built upon a commitment to strengthening its portfolio of products so that global customers choose PIP first for all their PPE needs.

PIP, with over 35 locations around the world, is a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Protecting Your Smart Factory Against Cyber Threats
Sponsored
Protecting Your Smart Factory Against Cyber Threats
November 9, 2023
Hero 532
Core & Main to Acquire Granite Water Works
November 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 09 At 4 22 00 Pm
Formerra Acquires Suministro de Especialidades
November 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 08 At 2 05 14 Pm
Beacon Acquires H&H Roofing Supply
November 8, 2023
Related Stories
Hero 532
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Granite Water Works
Screen Shot 2023 11 09 At 4 22 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Formerra Acquires Suministro de Especialidades
Screen Shot 2023 11 08 At 2 05 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires H&H Roofing Supply
Protecting Your Smart Factory Against Cyber Threats
Sponsored
Protecting Your Smart Factory Against Cyber Threats
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
November 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 09 At 4 22 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Formerra Acquires Suministro de Especialidades
The addition of Suministro will broaden its portfolio of elastomers, adhesives and performance additives.
November 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 08 At 2 05 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires H&H Roofing Supply
The deal bolsters Beacon's presence in California's Central Valley.
November 8, 2023
Ms 150 5 643f0a08c9c05
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Acquires Alliance Pump
The Missouri company serves the chemical, water, municipal and general industrial markets.
November 6, 2023
Aa13d215 6043 4760 9292 C1fb0a0fc257
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Canadian Distributor, Adds Former Fastenal COO
Terry Owen will serve as the company’s first chief operating officer.
November 3, 2023
Dji 0046 With Flag
Mergers & Acquisitions
Aberdeen Dynamics Acquires Industrial Specialties Inc.
The deal marks the company's first acquisition.
November 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 03 At 11 23 49 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Edge Construction Supply
The Spokane company operates nine locations across the Pacific Northwest.
November 3, 2023
Purvis Industries branch, Greenville, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Purvis Industries Acquires Torque Drives
Torque has served the Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia markets for nearly four decades.
November 2, 2023
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Applied Industrial Controls, Engineered Systems Group
The deals are the company's sixth and seventh acquisitions of the year.
November 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 02 At 1 42 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Acquires Hotsy Equipment
The move expands Singer's footprint into Colorado.
November 2, 2023
Critica Avt Valve Installed High
Mergers & Acquisitions
Henkel Acquires Critica Infrastructure
The company said the deal would significantly expand its MRO portfolio.
November 2, 2023
Endries
Mergers & Acquisitions
Endries International Acquires Viscan Group
Viscan offers over 25,000 unique SKUs, including specialized screws, fasteners and related components.
November 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 32 26 Pm 643858e003767
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds Viking Hose and Fittings
The North Carolina company will join Singer's Catawba Rubber division.
November 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 01 At 2 29 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS, Envoy Solutions Complete Merger
The combination creates one of the largest distribution platforms in North America.
November 1, 2023
Off Home Truck Revised1
Mergers & Acquisitions
Offen Petroleum Acquires Douglass Distributing's Wholesale Business
The business will become Offen's regional operations center in Texas.
November 1, 2023