PIP Acquires Final Fit Safety

LATHAM, N.Y. – Protective Industrial Products Inc., a global leader in personal protective equipment, including hand protection, above-the-neck protection, workwear and footwear, announced that it has acquired Final Fit Safety, headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Final Fit Safety was founded by Howard Leight, long considered a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of ear plug-type hearing protectors for over 50 years. Final Fit Safety products include the revolutionary BioSoft and Pinch Fit ear plugs made from bio-based sustainable material.

“We are pleased to welcome Final Fit Safety to our PIP family. Our goal is to provide our valued customers around the world with innovative, best-in-class solutions that deliver more opportunities for growth for a safer today and a more sustainable tomorrow,” said PIP President and CEO Curt Holtz. “The range of Final Fit Safety products complements and extends our growing ECOSeries technology portfolio. We are excited to be able to offer our customers an alternative to traditional polyurethane foam ear plugs.”

“We believe the combination of PIP’s global scale and Final Fit’s product innovation enable us to expand our bio-based ear protection business more rapidly," Leight said. "We have known PIP for many years, and believe they are the right company to move our innovative products forward.”

Final Fit Safety is another example of the successful PIP acquisition strategy built upon a commitment to strengthening its portfolio of products so that global customers choose PIP first for all their PPE needs.

PIP, with over 35 locations around the world, is a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners.