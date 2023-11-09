Formerra Acquires Suministro de Especialidades

ROMEOVILLE, I... — Formerra, a global distributor of highly engineered thermoplastic resins, additives and other specialty polymers, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Suministro de Especialidades.

This acquisition further cements Formerra’s position as a leading distributor of engineered materials in Mexico while broadening its portfolio of elastomers, adhesives and other performance additives.

Based in Mexico City, Suministro supports an extensive customer base across diverse and growing markets in Mexico, including industrial, automotive and consumer. The company partners with its strong supplier network to offer a complete set of material solutions, supported by comprehensive formulation and testing services.

Suministro’s founder and the entire existing team will join Formerra and continue to support Suministro customers with exemplary service.

Cathy Dodd, Chief Executive Officer at Formerra, said:

"Welcoming Suministro as a Formerra company augments our ability to serve customers in Mexico with an extensive distribution network, and an enriched array of complementary materials and technical service capabilities. The combination also fortifies our supplier relationships, allowing us to diversify our portfolio across North America, while solidifying our footprint in central and southern Mexico."

Suministro’s founder added, “Aligning with Formerra enhances our capacity to aid customers in navigating their challenges with heightened levels of technical expertise and a remarkable portfolio.”

With this acquisition, Formerra underscores its commitment to better support customers and suppliers in Mexico. Combined capabilities include: