Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Applied Industrial Controls, Engineered Systems Group

The deals are the company's sixth and seventh acquisitions of the year.

Motion & Control Enterprises
Nov 2, 2023
MCE

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Wednesday that it has acquired Buford, Georgia-based Applied Industrial Controls Inc. and Engineered Systems Group LLC. 

AIC is a distributor of motors, drives and controls for industrial and municipal customers in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida.

ESG is a systems integrator and panel shop, providing engineering, programming and systems integration services.

“We are very excited to welcome the talented associates of AIC and ESG to the MCE team,” said Charles Hale, chairman and CEO of MCE. "These businesses will provide entry into new, growing industrial and water/wastewater markets in the southeastern U.S., expand our offering of automation solutions while adding to our integration capabilities.” 

Mike Bruce, AIC and ESG’s former CEO and co-owner, said, “We are extremely excited about the new partnership with MCE as it provides our team with many new resources to service our customer base. The MCE culture closely aligns with ours and offers both our employees and customers tremendous opportunities for future growth.”

November 2, 2023
November 2, 2023
