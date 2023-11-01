Singer Industrial Adds Viking Hose and Fittings

The North Carolina company will join Singer's Catawba Rubber division.

Singer Industrial
Nov 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 32 26 Pm 643858e003767
Singer Industrial

DALLAS — Singer Industrial on Tuesday joined forces with Viking Hose and Fittings, headquartered in Randleman, North Carolina.

Viking will operate within the Catawba Rubber division of Singer Industrial and, with this addition, will increase Singer Industrial’s North American footprint to more than 90 locations with over 1,300 employees.

Viking Hose and Fittings has served the North Carolina markets of Randleman, Winston-Salem and Greensboro since the prior owners, Garry Williams, Kelly Willien and William Johnson, opened the business.  They serve customers within the agriculture and general industrial markets with industrial and hydraulic hoses, fittings and service and repair.

Singer Industrial industrial rubber division President Sam Petillo said, “As a bolt-on to Catawba Rubber, Viking Hose and Fittings provides deeper penetration into a growing region of North Carolina and into new markets.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
November 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 32 26 Pm 643858e003767
Singer Industrial Adds Viking Hose and Fittings
November 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 01 At 2 29 19 Pm
BradyIFS, Envoy Solutions Complete Merger
November 1, 2023
Off Home Truck Revised1
Offen Petroleum Acquires Douglass Distributing's Wholesale Business
November 1, 2023
Related Stories
Endries
Mergers & Acquisitions
Endries International Acquires Viscan Group
Screen Shot 2023 11 01 At 2 29 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS, Envoy Solutions Complete Merger
Off Home Truck Revised1
Mergers & Acquisitions
Offen Petroleum Acquires Douglass Distributing's Wholesale Business
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
November 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 01 At 2 29 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS, Envoy Solutions Complete Merger
The combination creates one of the largest distribution platforms in North America.
November 1, 2023
Off Home Truck Revised1
Mergers & Acquisitions
Offen Petroleum Acquires Douglass Distributing's Wholesale Business
The business will become Offen's regional operations center in Texas.
November 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 01 At 10 57 39 Am 64f20a03783b3
Mergers & Acquisitions
Greif to Acquire Plastic Packaging Maker
The cash transaction is valued at $538 million.
October 31, 2023
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Advanced Industrial Supply
BlackHawk officials said the deal is part of a "flurry" of planned acquisition activity.
October 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 27 At 2 19 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Enviroscape
The Ohio company is a provider of geosynthetics and erosion control products.
October 30, 2023
I Stock 1459406265
Mergers & Acquisitions
Four Metal Fabrication Companies Merge into 'Single-Source Solution'
Caldera Manufacturing Group will offer "an unmatched set of comprehensive capabilities."
October 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 24 At 3 11 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fortive to Acquire Test & Measurement Supplier for $1.45B
EA's high-power electronic test solutions are used in energy and mobility applications.
October 24, 2023
I Stock 1144217029
Mergers & Acquisitions
California Pipe, Fluid Process Distributor Gets a Big Backer
Harrington Industrial Plastics will soon have a new owner — with much deeper pockets.
October 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 23 At 3 38 30 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wiseway Supply Acquires Stearns Supply
The deal expands Wiseway into the Indiana market.
October 23, 2023
Sonepar Viking Sunrise Management
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Sunrise Electric Supply
The Chicagoland distributor will join the company's Viking Electric subsidiary.
October 19, 2023
The Timken Company Home Page Engineered Bearings And Power Transmission Products 1200x630 1
Mergers & Acquisitions
Timken to Acquire Engineered Solutions Group
iMECH makes thrust bearings, radial bearings, specialty coatings and other components for the energy sector.
October 17, 2023
Cq5dam web 1200 628
Mergers & Acquisitions
Atlas Copco Acquires Compressor Distributor ACJ
The company provides compressors, dryers and other equipment to general industry.
October 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 3 58 48 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
US LBM Announces Joint Ownership Agreement
Bain Capital Private Equity and Platinum Equity will have equal ownership stakes.
October 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 3 32 06 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
P&F Industries to Be Acquired by ShoreView Industries
The company is a leading manufacturer and importer of air-powered tools.
October 16, 2023