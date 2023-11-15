ERIKS North America Acquires Branham Corp.

Branham is a prominent fabricator and distributor of hoses, gaskets, conveyor belts and related services.

ERIKS North America
Nov 15, 2023
ERIKS Grande Prairie service center, Clairmont, Alberta.
ERIKS Grande Prairie service center, Clairmont, Alberta.
ERIKS NA

PITTSBURGH — ERIKS North America announced Wednesday that it has acquired the assets of Branham Corporation, a prominent fabricator and distributor of industrial hoses, gaskets, conveyor belts and related services.

Founded in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1973 as Branham-Mingis by the late William E. Branham and Stephen Mingis, Branham has grown over the past five decades to include five fabrication and distribution plants and eight sales locations covering the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the U.S.

Boasting a team of over 100 highly skilled professionals, Branham has become synonymous with quality and service excellence in the industry.

Doug Branham will remain with the company as co-president.

“ENA is a great fit for our company. Leveraging the scale of ENA affords us the opportunity to take our industry leading products and services to places we could not hope to on our own," Branham said. "The future of our associates has always been top-of-mind for us and we know that the benefits offered by, and the culture that exists at ENA will create a great place for our associates to continue their important work. As we celebrate our 50th year solving problems for our customers, we could not be happier about the prospects for the next 50 years.”

Steve Mingis, Branham’s other co-president, added, “At some point, every company must consider what it takes to get their organization to the next level. Doug and I knew immediately that our alignment with ENA was the perfect match for our employees and the future growth of our business.”

“Doug Branham and Steve Mingis, along with their dedicated associates, have built a powerful organization that solves technical problems for their customers," said Jeff Crane, CEO of ERIKS North America. "Branham brings geographic expansion and unique product and service capabilities that align seamlessly with our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions and services to our growing list of North American customers. We are excited to welcome all the Branham associates to our great company and we look forward to working closely with them as we put our unique brands, capabilities and geographic reach to work … together.

"Our long-term goal has always been to deliver above-market organic growth. Today’s announcement is just the most recent example of the reigniting of our inorganic growth engine as well. We remain committed to the successful execution of this dual-growth strategy for years to come.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Improve the Accuracy of Demand Plans With Assumptions
Sponsored
Improve the Accuracy of Demand Plans With Assumptions
November 8, 2023
Featured Contractor Center
ABC Supply Acquires Maryland Company
November 14, 2023
Pxl 20230914 180935534
PIP Acquires Final Fit Safety
November 13, 2023
Hero 532
Core & Main to Acquire Granite Water Works
November 10, 2023
Related Stories
Featured Contractor Center
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABC Supply Acquires Maryland Company
Screenshot 2023 11 14 8 46 13 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Process Sensing Technologies Acquires Fluid Components International
Pxl 20230914 180935534
Mergers & Acquisitions
PIP Acquires Final Fit Safety
Improve the Accuracy of Demand Plans With Assumptions
Sponsored
Improve the Accuracy of Demand Plans With Assumptions
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Protecting Your Smart Factory Against Cyber Threats
Sponsored
Protecting Your Smart Factory Against Cyber Threats
Is your factory’s connected machinery putting your operations at risk? Cyberattacks against manufacturing are rapidly increasing, with each incident costing an average of $4.7 million in 2022.
November 9, 2023
Pxl 20230914 180935534
Mergers & Acquisitions
PIP Acquires Final Fit Safety
The Los Angeles company manufactures sustainable ear plugs.
November 13, 2023
Hero 532
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Granite Water Works
The Minnesota company provides water, wastewater and storm drainage products.
November 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 09 At 4 22 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Formerra Acquires Suministro de Especialidades
The addition of Suministro will broaden its portfolio of elastomers, adhesives and performance additives.
November 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 08 At 2 05 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires H&H Roofing Supply
The deal bolsters Beacon's presence in California's Central Valley.
November 8, 2023
Ms 150 5 643f0a08c9c05
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Acquires Alliance Pump
The Missouri company serves the chemical, water, municipal and general industrial markets.
November 6, 2023
Aa13d215 6043 4760 9292 C1fb0a0fc257
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Canadian Distributor, Adds Former Fastenal COO
Terry Owen will serve as the company’s first chief operating officer.
November 3, 2023
Dji 0046 With Flag
Mergers & Acquisitions
Aberdeen Dynamics Acquires Industrial Specialties Inc.
The deal marks the company's first acquisition.
November 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 03 At 11 23 49 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Edge Construction Supply
The Spokane company operates nine locations across the Pacific Northwest.
November 3, 2023
Purvis Industries branch, Greenville, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Purvis Industries Acquires Torque Drives
Torque has served the Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia markets for nearly four decades.
November 2, 2023
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Applied Industrial Controls, Engineered Systems Group
The deals are the company's sixth and seventh acquisitions of the year.
November 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 02 At 1 42 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Acquires Hotsy Equipment
The move expands Singer's footprint into Colorado.
November 2, 2023
Critica Avt Valve Installed High
Mergers & Acquisitions
Henkel Acquires Critica Infrastructure
The company said the deal would significantly expand its MRO portfolio.
November 2, 2023
Endries
Mergers & Acquisitions
Endries International Acquires Viscan Group
Viscan offers over 25,000 unique SKUs, including specialized screws, fasteners and related components.
November 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 32 26 Pm 643858e003767
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds Viking Hose and Fittings
The North Carolina company will join Singer's Catawba Rubber division.
November 1, 2023