Process Sensing Technologies Acquires Fluid Components International

The deal marks PST’s entry into the flow meters sector.

Fluid Components International
Nov 14, 2023
SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Process Sensing Technologies, a leading provider of measurement instrumentation and monitoring systems for process-critical applications, announced that it has finalized the acquisition of Fluid Components International, a renowned specialist manufacturer of thermal mass flow meters and switches.

FCI’s unique technology has positioned the company as a market leader, with products delivering superior measurement accuracy and application reliability across a broad range of demanding industries, including chemicals, water and wastewater, oil and gas, power, aerospace, nuclear power, and many others. 

This strategic acquisition allows PST to expand its product range and measurement capabilities, leveraging FCI’s strong reputation for performance, quality, and excellent customer service. It marks PST’s entry into the flow meters sector, which is highly complementary to PST’s existing capabilities. The San Marcos, California-based business, with its team of over 200 employees, is led by Randy Brown, president, along with the current leadership team.

“Acquiring FCI is a pivotal move for PST into the flow measurement domain. Their impressive organization and unique flow measurement technology will amplify our reach to both the new and existing customers," said PST CEO Adam Markin. "We are excited to have Randy and the FCI team join PST."

