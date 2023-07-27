Evantic Acquires Plastic Distributors and Fabricators

PDF is a fabricator of high-precision, difficult-to-machine plastic components.

Evantic
Jul 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 27 At 2 42 59 Pm
Evantic/PRNewswire

HOUSTON — Evantic, a portfolio company of Edgewater Capital Partners, in continuing its strategy as an advanced materials and design engineered components platform, has acquired Plastic Distributors and Fabricators LLC.

PDF is a manufacturer and fabricator of high-precision, difficult-to-machine plastic components. PDF excels at prototyping and manufacturing dimensionally complex parts with tight tolerances in demanding operating environments for covers, frames, housings, caps, filters, separators, gaskets, rings, wheels and other structural components in the life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace, defense and clean energy markets.

PDF joins Evantic's existing portfolio of innovative providers of high-performance engineered solutions: Altamira Material Solutions, Precision Fluorocarbon and Vertec Polymers.

The addition of PDF to the Evantic family enhances the collective offering to both new and existing customers through:

  • Deeper expertise and presence in strategic growth markets of semiconductor, life science, aerospace & defense and industrial
  • Enhanced capacity and capabilities with a versatile portfolio of 5-axis CNC machining centers, twin table routers, mill-turn machines, Robodrills, thermoforming, 3D printing and vapor polishing
  • Rapid prototyping utilizing state-of-the-art sophisticated computer simulation tools to ensure accurate and cost-effective manufacturing
  • Expanded geographical presence in three of the largest high-tech areas in the U.S.
  • Unique engineering and machining expertise with tight tolerances of +/- 0.0005"
  • Robust portfolio of engineered machined components and material shapes
  • In-depth design, materials selection and engineering expertise
  • Quality, speed and agility to deliver end-to-end custom solutions and enhanced product performance

"Together, Altamira, PFI, Vertec and now PDF, further solidify Evantic as a unique organization with the scale, capability and expertise to offer exceptional polymer solutions to high value, mission critical applications from prototype to serial production," said Sarita Gavhane principal at Edgewater Capital Partners.

"Our strong prototyping, fabrication, advanced machining capabilities and additional capacity will complement Evantic's existing portfolio of competencies," said Mark Abare, president of Plastic Distributors and Fabricators. "We look forward to being a part of the Evantic brand to better serve PDF's long-tenured customer base and delivering our manufacturing prowess and processes to best serve Evantic's customers."

Tamara Horne, CEO of Evantic, said, "As a result of PDF joining the Evantic family, the combined businesses will extend our geographical footprint, strengthen and diversify our existing customer bases through cross-selling of advanced materials and manufacturing capabilities. The portfolio of advanced materials, products, fabrication and machining know-how that we can offer to our customers is significantly enhanced as a unified team to provide innovative solutions to meet the most challenging application requirements."

