Lockmasters Acquires Allied Locksmith Supply

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Dominus Capital portfolio company Lockmasters Inc. acquired Allied Locksmith Supply on June 28, the companies announced.

Allied is a distributor of approximately 9,000 automotive and commercial locksmith products, including automotive remote and transponder keys, locks, and related products, as well as residential key blanks and accessories. The company has been in operation for over 40 years and is based in Youngstown, Ohio.

As of closing, Allied's operations have been successfully integrated into Lockmasters' headquarters in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Lockmasters is a leading provider of proprietary products, educational training and distribution of third-party combination locks, tools and hardware to the government and security professional industry. This acquisition marks the second add-on for Lockmasters under Dominus' ownership.

"We are looking forward to carrying the torch on Allied's core automotive remote and transponder keys distribution business as the 40-year family owners transition into retirement," said Lockmasters CEO Joe McCormack. "Now that all operations are integrated into Lockmasters and the product offerings have been made available on our e-commerce platform, we will be able to focus on delivering the best possible technical sales and rapid order fulfillment that customers have come to expect at both Lockmasters and Allied."