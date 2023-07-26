L&W Supply Acquires Oswego Building Supplies

CHICAGO — L&W Supply Corp. has completed the acquisition of the assets of Oswego Building Supplies, a distributor of residential and commercial gypsum, metal studs and related accessories in Oswego, Illinois.

The talented Oswego Building Supplies team joins the L&W Supply team as part of this acquisition, providing a seamless transition for existing customers.

“The Oswego Building Supplies team is a great addition to the L&W Supply family and has decades of experience in our industry,” said Dan Piché, L&W Supply’s president. “This acquisition allows us to serve the rapidly growing southwest suburbs of Chicago so that we can provide even better service to builders and contractors working in that area.”