Bracalente Acquires Millennium Manufacturing

The deal will bolster the company's CNC milling, turning and multi-spindle capabilities.

Bracalente Manufacturing Group
Jul 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 27 At 2 26 21 Pm
Bracalente/PRNewswire

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. — Bracalente Manufacturing Group on Thursday announced the purchase of Millennium Manufacturing Inc. at its U.S. headquarters in Trumbauersville, Pennsylvania.

The acquisition of Millennium helps bolster the group's already robust specialized CNC milling, turning and multi-spindle manufacturing capabilities, and complements its highly skilled workforce as it expands footprint in aerospace, EV, electromechanical automation and tactical markets.

Bracalente Manufacturing Group is a privately owned, third-generation manufacturing company that has grown significantly over the past few years, increasing capacity and sales by more than 50%. The Millennium deal is an extension of that growth, ensuring the increased customer demand is backed by the rigorous quality standards in their specialty component manufacturing.  

"The acquisition of Millennium Manufacturing is part of our growth plan. We are excited to bring the unique capabilities of the Millennium team to our group." stated Ron Bracalente, CEO and president of Bracalente Manufacturing Group. "We've increased our capacity to meet the demand of our customers. This deal strengthens our US presence with additional talent that specializes in our unique manufacturing offerings. It's a win for us."

The undisclosed financial deal is part of the Bracalente expansion initiative, with the addition of several multi-million-dollar automated machining cells, an expanded sales team and a culture of continuous learning and cross-training for the more than 130 employees stateside.

Started in 1950 as a simple screw machine shop in the family's garage, today Bracalente is a global manufacturer producing specialty components for some of the largest global brands.

Bracalente serves its customers utilizing several resources: a global supply chain with sourcing offices in India, Vietnam and China as well as an expanded, climate-controlled WOFE factory in China. These resources coupled with our headquarters and newly acquired factory outside of Philadelphia, PA places our company in a great position to grow with our existing customers and develop new relationships. All our facilities are ISO 9001 certified, including AS9100D in the US and IATF16949 in China. The US facility holds an ITAR registration and works with national defense, tactical and aerospace customers and suppliers.

Dave Fricke, owner of Millennium Manufacturing, said, "The Bracalente name is synonymous with quality in our industry. Ron has continually invested in his people, equipment, and the trade. Deciding to be part of that legacy for our team, allows them the opportunity to thrive."

Bracalente is committed to not only grow their manufacturing footprint but also expand their impact through purpose-driven partnerships and opportunities in the Lehigh Valley. Manufacturing represents 18% of the Lehigh Valley's economic output, a larger percentage of GDP than the U.S. economy (12%). Bracalente has committed monies, resources, and time to attract, teach and hire new manufacturing talent.

"Over the last decade, we've donated more than $250k to our local trade schools, through our foundation, the Silvene Bracalente Memorial Foundation. We partner with the schools to help improve the image of manufacturing, attract new talent and work with our trade organizations and other manufacturers to ensure the pipeline of students coming into our trade is continuous," said Dave Borish, VP of operations, Bracalente Manufacturing Group.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
July 24, 2023
Oswego Building Supplies
L&W Supply Acquires Oswego Building Supplies
July 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 21 At 12 46 28 Pm
Chase Corp. to Be Acquired in $1.3B Deal
July 21, 2023
I Stock 1016734124
Lockmasters Acquires Allied Locksmith Supply
July 20, 2023
Related Stories
Oswego Building Supplies
Mergers & Acquisitions
L&W Supply Acquires Oswego Building Supplies
Screen Shot 2023 07 21 At 12 46 28 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Chase Corp. to Be Acquired in $1.3B Deal
I Stock 1016734124
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lockmasters Acquires Allied Locksmith Supply
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
July 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 21 At 12 46 28 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Chase Corp. to Be Acquired in $1.3B Deal
The company makes protective materials for high-reliability applications.
July 21, 2023
I Stock 1016734124
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lockmasters Acquires Allied Locksmith Supply
Allied is a distributor of some 9,000 automotive and commercial locksmith products.
July 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 19 At 2 33 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Abrasive Technology Acquires Precision Swiss
Officials said the deal would expand Abrasive Technology's capabilities and enable its future growth.
July 19, 2023
Abb Genova Italy
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABB Sells Power Conversion Division in $500M Deal
AcBel acquired the North Texas-based business.
July 19, 2023
President Joe Biden during a meeting in the Oval Office, July 18, 2023.
Economy
White House Takes on Food Prices, Corporate Mergers
New guidelines would crack down on price-gouging in the food sector.
July 19, 2023
Shepherd Electric Supply branch, Washington, D.C.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Graybar Acquires Shepherd Electric Supply
The Baltimore company operates five branches in the area.
July 19, 2023
Billows Electric Supply branch, Philadelphia.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Closes Billows Electric Acquisition
The deal adds Billows' 19 branch locations to the company's footprint.
July 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 17 At 2 39 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Sells EDSCO Fasteners
The firm will retain ownership of the Attala Steel Industries business.
July 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 14 At 1 44 57 Pm
Operations
Mid-Coast Electric Supply Rebrands as the Reynolds Company
Mid-Coast was acquired by the McNaughton-McKay subsidiary in 2021.
July 14, 2023
Frontier Banner4
Mergers & Acquisitions
Electric Supply Acquires Frontier Lighting
Officials said the deal would provide Frontier customers with more products and service options.
July 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 13 At 4 29 22 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
nVent Acquires TEXA Industries
TEXA will join nVent's enclosures segment.
July 13, 2023
Image 641b587394e31
Mergers & Acquisitions
Enerpac Sells Cortland Industrial to Tufropes
The deal includes manufacturing facilities in Houston and Washington state.
July 12, 2023
20171013 162844 1024x576
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire J.W. D’Angelo
D’Angelo provides fire protection and waterworks products from three Southern California locations.
July 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 11 At 4 16 58 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MW Components Acquires Western Wire
The deal bolsters MW's presence in the spring and wire form industry .
July 11, 2023