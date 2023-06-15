Beacon Acquires Silver State Building Materials

HERNDON, Va. — Beacon announced Monday that it has acquired Silver State Building Materials Inc., based in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Silver State, a second-generation family business, has served the South Lake Tahoe and Reno market with residential roofing and complementary products for over 30 years.

“Tourism and natural beauty continue to drive growth in this market. Our customers will appreciate the service model that Beacon offers, and our employees are excited to join a values-driven team,” said Derick and Kelly Peterson, owners of Silver State.

Nevin Holly, Beacon’s regional vice president, Pacific, added, “We are very pleased to welcome Silver State customers and employees. Our focus for the next chapter of this business will be on the customer experience, including tools like Beacon PRO+ to help our contractors build more.”

The acquisition further advances Beacon towards its "Ambition 2025" goals; driving above-market growth is a key element of the plan. Year to date in 2023, Beacon has expanded its branch footprint through the completion of four acquisitions and the opening of five new locations.