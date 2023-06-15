Pye-Barker Acquires Bamford Inc.

The deal will expand Pye-Barker into Nebraska.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety
Jun 15, 2023
Ray Wright, vice president of Pye-Barker’s sprinkler division, and Donna Bamford of Bamford Inc.
Ray Wright, vice president of Pye-Barker’s sprinkler division, and Donna Bamford of Bamford Inc.
Pye-Barker/PRNewswire

ATLANTA — Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, the largest private full-service and fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the U.S., has acquired Bamford Inc., a full-service fire sprinkler company and a mainstay in Nebraska for 65 years.

This addition marks another milestone for Pye-Barker's geographic footprint as the company enters its 36th state. Pye-Barker continues to invest in acquiring premier fire protection, life safety and security businesses on its mission to becoming the largest single-source provider in the United States.

Jim and Donna Bamford started Bamford, originally called Bamford Plumbing and Heating, in 1958 as a one-man operation. That business grew into what Bamford Inc. is today: the premier fire sprinkler company serving central and western Nebraska. Headquartered in Kearney, Bamford's experienced team inspects, tests, maintains, installs and fabricates high-quality fire sprinkler systems and provides backflow testing.

"I wish Pye-Barker the best and trust them to continue the relationships – both internal and external – that we have built over many years," said Donna Bamford.

"We couldn't be more grateful to the Bamford family for putting their trust in us to carry on their legacy and the business they've built," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "As we move into our 36th state, our success has come from uniting like-minded business owners like the Bamford family who share our values and commitment to customer care."

Bamford's team of highly skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Nebraska.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4
Beacon Acquires Silver State Building Materials
June 15, 2023
Ray Wright, vice president of Pye-Barker’s sprinkler division, and Donna Bamford of Bamford Inc.
Pye-Barker Acquires Bamford
June 15, 2023
2 1
B&F Fastener Supply Acquires Northern States Supply
June 14, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1407083159
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires A.M. Castle & Co.
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires Silver State Building Materials
2 1
Mergers & Acquisitions
B&F Fastener Supply Acquires Northern States Supply
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires Silver State Building Materials
Silver State has served the Reno and South Lake Tahoe market for more than 30 years.
June 15, 2023
2 1
Mergers & Acquisitions
B&F Fastener Supply Acquires Northern States Supply
B&F officials said the merger would create a Midwest "regional powerhouse."
June 14, 2023
Albuquerque 7695
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires GORM Inc.
The acquisition bolsters the company's presence in California.
June 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 14 At 1 33 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
L&W Supply Acquires Killingly
The deal expands L&W's footprint into Rhode Island.
June 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 13 At 1 41 44 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Roots in $300M Deal
The company is a leading provider of low-pressure compression and vacuum technologies.
June 13, 2023
Why Spatco Locations
Mergers & Acquisitions
SPATCO Energy Solutions Acquires MSCS
The Texas company provides "the ideal launchpad for SPATCO’s expansion into the state."
June 13, 2023
Company Banner
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group Completes Hisco Acquisition
DSG paid $269 million at closing and could owe an additional earn-out payment.
June 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c 6452c1177f0ac 645905deca7a3
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires White Distribution and Supply
The acquisition is AFC's sixth announced this year.
June 8, 2023
Senlac Monument Sign 07
Mergers & Acquisitions
Womack Machine Supply Adds Morrell Group
Morrell is a leading distributor of automation and industrial fluid power solutions.
June 8, 2023
Zuidas district, Amsterdam, Feb. 2023.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel to Acquire HVAC Distributor Wasco
Rexel officials said the deal would help put it at the forefront of the energy transition.
June 6, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Closes Tri-Boro Acquisition
The company said the deal would provide "an even broader product and service offering" in the Northeast.
June 6, 2023
I Stock 1058889816
Logistics
Investment Firm to Acquire CIRCOR in $1.6B Deal
The company is a leading provider of flow control products to the industrial and aerospace markets.
June 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 2 40 08 Pm 63dd71377db2a
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Power & Pumps, Industrial Control Services
Company officials said the deals would bolster its presence in the fluid processing market.
June 5, 2023
Cooper Billows Mid
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Billows Electric
Billows operates 19 branches across the Philadelphia, South Jersey and Wilmington metro areas.
June 1, 2023