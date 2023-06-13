SPATCO Energy Solutions Acquires MSCS

The Texas company provides "the ideal launchpad for SPATCO’s expansion into the state."

Kian Capital Partners
Jun 13, 2023
Why Spatco Locations
SPATCO

ATLANTA & CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kian Capital-backed SPATCO Energy Solutions, a provider of innovative turnkey solutions for petroleum, environmental and EV market segments, completed the acquisition of MSCS Ltd., a Dallas-based petroleum services company providing construction, installation and maintenance services.

The acquisition expands the company’s geographic footprint into Texas after its January 2023 acquisitions of McKinney Petroleum Equipment and Petro Supply.

For the past 26 years, MSCS has provided petroleum service customers with high-quality repair and construction services throughout Texas, supported by a team of highly skilled, factory-trained technicians. MSCS’ services include repair and maintenance on the preeminent brands of equipment used today, as well as general contracting with extensive experience in field service station construction, fuel system installation, tank removal and tank testing. MSCS is well entrenched in the high-growth market of Texas — with operations in Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston — providing the ideal launchpad for SPATCO’s expansion into the state.

“Joining ranks with SPATCO will be advantageous for both the MSCS team and our customers, as the partnership will enable us to expand our service offerings and accelerate our growth with the support of the combined organization," said MSCS CEO Mark Spenrath. "We are thankful to find a partner that shares our cultural values and commitment to customer service excellence. It is clear that Kian’s role in support of SPATCO’s growth and evolution has been a key element of the company’s success, and we are excited to partner with the entire team.”

“As SPATCO continues its expansion, we are excited to welcome Scott Wattenberg to the leadership team as chief financial officer,” said Kian co-founder and partner Kevin McCarthy. “Scott is an instrumental addition as SPATCO’s momentum continues, expanding service capabilities and remaining on the forefront of the changes that are on the horizon for the industry with the rapid technological advancements in the energy infrastructure and equipment services sector,” continued Kian Principal Jordan Lee.

Wattenberg brings 30 years of financial leadership experience to the SPATCO team. For the last nine years, he served as chief financial officer at BestCo, where he led the company’s 2018 exit to RoundTable Healthcare Partners. Before BestCo, he was chief financial officer at Prym Inc., leading all finance, operations, accounting, IT and legal functions. He has also served in senior leadership positions at Genesis Today, Microstaq, Walmart and Phillips Electronics. Wattenberg’s vast experience will position SPATCO to expand its capacity, deliver on growth plans and help integrate its strategic acquisitions.

“The team at SPATCO is excited to welcome Scott and the entire MSCS team as we begin the next chapter of the platform’s story,” said SPATCO CEO John Force. “With this partnership comes the opportunity for entry into the highly active Texas market, as well as potential for future EV innovation as the state continues to invest significantly in its infrastructure. Additionally, as we’ve grown, our customer base has continued to evolve with blue-chip national and super-regional chains — the very same set of customers with which MCSC is proud to do business. These tenets make for what I am confident will be a successful partnership for all involved — especially our customers and key vendor partners.”

In Texas and throughout the nation, the energy infrastructure and services market is highly fragmented and ripe for consolidation. As the industry looks towards a future of EV and as C-store chains, grocery stores and retailers plan their investments in EV infrastructure, SPATCO remains on the pulse of the trend and active in the sector. The fifth strategic acquisition of MSCS will lead to SPATCO quadrupling EBITDA since Kian’s initial 2020 investment. The combined entity now has over 810 employees across 30 branches in 14 states.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 30, 2023
Why Spatco Locations
SPATCO Energy Solutions Acquires MSCS
June 13, 2023
Company Banner
Distribution Solutions Group Completes Hisco Acquisition
June 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c 6452c1177f0ac 645905deca7a3
AFC Industries Acquires White Distribution and Supply
June 8, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 06 13 At 1 41 44 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Roots in $300M Deal
Company Banner
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group Completes Hisco Acquisition
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c 6452c1177f0ac 645905deca7a3
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires White Distribution and Supply
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
June 8, 2023
Company Banner
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group Completes Hisco Acquisition
DSG paid $269 million at closing and could owe an additional earn-out payment.
June 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c 6452c1177f0ac 645905deca7a3
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires White Distribution and Supply
The acquisition is AFC's sixth announced this year.
June 8, 2023
Senlac Monument Sign 07
Mergers & Acquisitions
Womack Machine Supply Adds Morrell Group
Morrell is a leading distributor of automation and industrial fluid power solutions.
June 8, 2023
Zuidas district, Amsterdam, Feb. 2023.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel to Acquire HVAC Distributor Wasco
Rexel officials said the deal would help put it at the forefront of the energy transition.
June 6, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Closes Tri-Boro Acquisition
The company said the deal would provide "an even broader product and service offering" in the Northeast.
June 6, 2023
I Stock 1058889816
Logistics
Investment Firm to Acquire CIRCOR in $1.6B Deal
The company is a leading provider of flow control products to the industrial and aerospace markets.
June 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 2 40 08 Pm 63dd71377db2a
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Power & Pumps, Industrial Control Services
Company officials said the deals would bolster its presence in the fluid processing market.
June 5, 2023
Cooper Billows Mid
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Billows Electric
Billows operates 19 branches across the Philadelphia, South Jersey and Wilmington metro areas.
June 1, 2023
Ad Adfga
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD, The Baron Group Announce Merger
AD will add dozens of independent distributors to its pipe, valves and fittings division.
May 31, 2023
Branch Image 005 3
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Foster Supply
Foster provides precast concrete structures, pipe, drainage materials and related products.
May 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 25 At 1 00 43 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sherwood Lumber Acquires Mid Atlantic Wholesale Lumber
The acquisition will provide Sherwood with a larger, more diverse distribution network and access to new markets.
May 25, 2023
Aliaxis Acquires Valencia 1210x908
Mergers & Acquisitions
Aliaxis to Acquire Valencia Pipe's Manufacturing Division
The deal will expand the company's operations in the Western U.S.
May 23, 2023
Esg Img 3
Mergers & Acquisitions
Global Industrial Acquires Indoff Inc.
The $70 million deal will add a new sales channel and diversify the company's customer base.
May 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 19 At 2 39 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
HEICO to Acquire Wencor for More than $2B
Wencor will become part of HEICO's Flight Support Group.
May 19, 2023