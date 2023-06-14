BradyIFS Acquires GORM Inc.

The acquisition bolsters the company's presence in California.

BradyIFS
Jun 14, 2023
BradyIFS

ONTARIO and BELL, Calif. — BradyIFS, a leading distributor of foodservice disposables and janitorial-sanitation products, has acquired GORM Inc., a distributor serving the California market.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Brothers Morten and Michael Riegg founded GORM and have run the company since 1992. GORM offers a wide array of jan-san, foodservice and packaging products.

“GORM fits well with our company and footprint,” said Kenneth Sweder, CEO and chairman of BradyIFS. “We are excited to continue to expand across California, and we look forward to our partnership with Morten, Michael and the team at GORM.”

“Everyone at GORM is excited to join the BradyIFS team”, said Morten Riegg. “Their customer-focused culture and expansive relationships across the industry will be additive to our company and will enable higher levels of growth.”

