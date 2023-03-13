Resideo Acquires BTX Technologies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Resideo Technologies Inc., a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, announced it has completed the acquisition of privately held distributor BTX Technologies Inc., based in Hawthorne, New York.

Founded in 1967, BTX is a leading distributor of professional audio, video, data communications and broadcast equipment. Additionally, BTX offers a private brand portfolio, including the BookIT Room Scheduling Solution, holds several patents for connectivity products and provides manufacturing services for custom broadcast fiber assemblies, panels and more. With warehouse locations in New York and Utah, BTX serves customers across North America and will be part of Resideo's ADI Global Distribution business.

"Expansion at ADI is a key part of Resideo's long-term strategy, and we continue to make targeted investments to increase our market reach and accelerate growth in our distribution business," said Jay Geldmacher, president and CEO of Resideo. "In line with our growth strategy, BTX broadens our offering across adjacent categories and through private brands while expanding our customer and supplier relationships. BTX marks the sixth acquisition for our distribution business since 2020."

"Dealers depend on ADI to provide them with access to the latest products from the industry's top brands," said Rob Aarnes, president of ADI. "We identified Pro AV as a growth category for ADI and our customers, and we are committed to providing the products, support, and services customers need to capitalize on new opportunities. BTX builds upon our previous acquisitions, enhances our competitive position, and furthers our goal of being the indispensable partner of choice in AV."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.