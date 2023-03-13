Resideo Acquires BTX Technologies

BTX is a leading distributor of communications equipment.

Resideo Technologies Inc.
Mar 13, 2023
Resideo Btx 900x472

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Resideo Technologies Inc., a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, announced it has completed the acquisition of privately held distributor BTX Technologies Inc., based in Hawthorne, New York.

Founded in 1967, BTX is a leading distributor of professional audio, video, data communications and broadcast equipment. Additionally, BTX offers a private brand portfolio, including the BookIT Room Scheduling Solution, holds several patents for connectivity products and provides manufacturing services for custom broadcast fiber assemblies, panels and more. With warehouse locations in New York and Utah, BTX serves customers across North America and will be part of Resideo's ADI Global Distribution business.

"Expansion at ADI is a key part of Resideo's long-term strategy, and we continue to make targeted investments to increase our market reach and accelerate growth in our distribution business," said Jay Geldmacher, president and CEO of Resideo. "In line with our growth strategy, BTX broadens our offering across adjacent categories and through private brands while expanding our customer and supplier relationships. BTX marks the sixth acquisition for our distribution business since 2020."

"Dealers depend on ADI to provide them with access to the latest products from the industry's top brands," said Rob Aarnes, president of ADI. "We identified Pro AV as a growth category for ADI and our customers, and we are committed to providing the products, support, and services customers need to capitalize on new opportunities. BTX builds upon our previous acquisitions, enhances our competitive position, and furthers our goal of being the indispensable partner of choice in AV."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
February 23, 2023
Pr Pag Announces Ptb Acquistions Image 3 7 23
Precision Aviation Group Acquires PTB Group
March 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 06 At 3 50 04 Pm
Ascent Lifting Acquires Cargo Control USA
March 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 06 At 12 33 54 Pm
Building Controls & Solutions Acquires Minvalco
March 6, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 52 09 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
RelaDyne Acquires Grupo Lucalza
Pr Pag Announces Ptb Acquistions Image 3 7 23
Mergers & Acquisitions
Precision Aviation Group Acquires PTB Group
Screen Shot 2023 03 06 At 3 50 04 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ascent Lifting Acquires Cargo Control USA
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 52 09 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
RelaDyne Acquires Grupo Lucalza
The company is one of the largest Chevron lubricants distributors in the world.
March 9, 2023
Pr Pag Announces Ptb Acquistions Image 3 7 23
Mergers & Acquisitions
Precision Aviation Group Acquires PTB Group
The deal will expand PAG's engine services division.
March 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 06 At 3 50 04 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ascent Lifting Acquires Cargo Control USA
Cargo is a distributor of tie downs, hardware, transport chains, load bars, tracks and decking beams.
March 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 06 At 1 17 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
EFC International Acquires Inventory Sales Co.
ISC is a distributor of fasteners, struts and other components.
March 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 06 At 12 33 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Building Controls & Solutions Acquires Minvalco
The Minneapolis company is a leading provider of building automation systems.
March 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 2 01 06 Pm 638a599ade3c9 63daa2645a5cc
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Exteriors Inc.
The Kentucky company distributes roofing, siding, windows and doors.
March 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 03 At 11 29 38 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
The Master Group Acquires Refrigeration Sales Corp.
The deal represents a significant expansion of the Canadian company's U.S. footprint.
March 3, 2023
Imperial Dade Horizontal Rgb
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires 3 Canadian Suppliers
The deals mark 62 acquisitions for the company under its current leadership.
March 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 01 At 1 18 42 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Danfoss Completes Acquisition of Compressor Manufacturer
The addition of Bock reinforces Danfoss’ position in greener cooling and heating solutions.
March 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 3 28 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Colony Hardware Acquires New South Construction Supply
The deal will expand Colony's business across the Southeast.
March 1, 2023
Image001
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallory Acquires JG Tucker and Sons
The deal adds a leading provider of safety products in the Los Angeles area.
February 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 41 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bunzl Acquires Capital Paper
The company will also add a German workwear and PPE distributor.
February 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 27 At 2 35 35 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hospeco Brands Acquires Innocore
Hospeco said the move fortifies its leadership across North America.
February 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 00 40 Pm 637692fa492b7 63d020cfd5b78
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Megatech
The Québec City company has become a leader in the machining industry.
February 23, 2023
Fleet Pride New 61bb57bca2a0f 620be9c63551b
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires TAM Truck & Trailer Service
The Georgia company provides specialized service, repairs and parts.
February 22, 2023