Precision Aviation Group Acquires PTB Group

ATLANTA — Precision Aviation Group Inc., a leading provider of products and value-added services to the aerospace and defense industries, is pleased to announce the acquisition of PTB Group.

PTB provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services on Pratt & Whitney PT6 and Honeywell TPE331 engines, engine leases and airframes, and aviation supply chain services. PTB is comprised of Pacific Turbine USA Group (a/k/a Prime Turbines) with locations in Texas, Arizona, Florida and Pennsylvania; and Pacific Turbine Brisbane and Pacific Turbine Leasing in Brisbane, Australia, and International Air Parts in Sydney, Australia.

"This acquisition expands PAG's Engine Services Division with the addition of PT6 and TPE331 engine services, and significantly enlarges our Supply Chain offerings. PTB is focused on providing exceptional customer service and exceeding customer expectations. We are most enthusiastic about this acquisition," said David Mast, president and CEO of PAG.

Stephen Smith, PTB's chairman emeritus, said, "We are pleased to join PAG and know they are committed to the continued expansion of our products and services and ensuring continued opportunities for our international workforce. PAG has a shared vision with PTB, and I see an exciting future ahead."