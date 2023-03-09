RelaDyne Acquires Grupo Lucalza

CINCINNATI — RelaDyne, the U.S.'s largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid and industrial reliability services, has acquired Grupo Lucalza, a distributor of lubricants and fuel in Latin America, including Lucalza subsidiaries Imporfil, located in Mexico, and Texpetrol, located in Guatemala.

Grupo Lucalza was founded in 1982 and has an impressive 40-year history of providing unmatched lubricants, fuels, filters, batteries and tire distribution services to the automotive, commercial and industrial markets in Latin America. Grupo Lucalza operates in six countries with more than 750 employees. Recognized as one of the largest distributors of Chevron lubricants in the world, Lucalza has extended its geographic reach to several countries in the region, including Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Guatemala.

Imporfil, a Grupo Lucalza subsidiary in Mexico, distributes lubricants, greases, antifreeze and filters, covering a diverse set of industries in 12 states with 19 branches. Texpetrol is a Grupo Lucalza company in Guatemala that distributes bulk fuels for the aviation, retail and industrial sectors.

“We are thrilled to become a part of RelaDyne,” said Guillermo Méndez, CEO of Grupo Lucalza. “This partnership will allow Grupo Lucalza to learn about the best practices in operation, commercialization and services, strengthening and further developing the territories we currently operate in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, serving as a platform for future growth for our associates, customers and strategic supply partners.”

“Grupo Lucalza’s business relationship with RelaDyne complements our existing structure,” said Leonel Morales, former owner of Grupo Lucalza. “Becoming a part of RelaDyne, our capabilities are strengthened, as we now have the support and added capabilities that RelaDyne offers to the market, while continuing to grow and provide exceptional customer service to our long-time, loyal customers.”

“The combination of Grupo Lucalza with RelaDyne will make us both stronger, growing our presence in our respective markets and influence on the industry. We will continue to seek continuous development and the pursuit of excellence,” said Walter Kushiek, former owner of Grupo Lucalza.

“Lucalza’s partnership with RelaDyne aligns with our founding partners’ core values and principles. We are convinced that excellent times are ahead and that as a team, we will continue to reach and surpass all the goals we set for ourselves,” added Juan Carlos Flores, former owner of Texpetrol.

“The acquisition of Grupo Lucalza is an outstanding opportunity for RelaDyne,” said Larry Stoddard, president and CEO of RelaDyne. “We are pleased to welcome Grupo Lucalza to the RelaDyne family. Effective immediately, RelaDyne and Grupo Lucalza will merge our two great histories, shared values and commitment to customers to provide the industry’s most comprehensive slate of products and services to a now multinational customer base.”