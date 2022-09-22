Core & Main to Acquire Distributors Inc.

The transaction will add a full-service distributor of fire protection products in Hawaii.

Core & Main Inc.
Sep 22, 2022
ST. LOUIS — Core & Main Inc., a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Distributors Inc., a full-service distributor of fire protection products based in Hawaii.

“By consistently meeting and exceeding customer expectations, Distributors Inc. has established itself as a leader in fire protection services in Hawaii," said Core & Main CEO Steve LeClair. "The extensive knowledge and experience of our combined resources strengthen this position, and this strategic acquisition enables us to continue adding value to their customers."

“Distributors Inc. is a trusted player in fire protection with a stellar reputation,” said Core & Main President Brad Cowles. “Their partnership approach to working with customers makes them a good fit for us. I look forward to working with them and continuing our growth together.”

Established in 2018, Distributors Inc. provides fire protection contractors throughout Hawaii with quality products and fabrication services for new fire protection systems and the maintenance and repair of existing systems. Its facility is located in Honolulu.

“Distributors Inc. is proud of having an exceptional reputation for producing results for our customers. Our team is successful because of our service, quality products and extensive expertise,” said Tyler Nekoba, president of Distributors Inc. “Core & Main takes a like-minded approach. Their dedication to integrity, community and family-oriented culture aligns well with ours. We are excited to join the Core & Main family.”

