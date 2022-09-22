TricorBraun to Acquire Mark's Barrel Company

The deal will expand the company's industrial packaging capabilities.

TricorBraun
Sep 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 22 At 2 18 27 Pm

ST. LOUIS — Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Mark's Barrel Company, expanding its industrial packaging capabilities.

"Over the last 26 years, MBC has established a strong reputation in the industrial packaging and reconditioning industry for quality, service, and efficiency," said Brian McCarthy, senior vice president of market development at TricorBraun. "Partnering with MBC is a tremendous opportunity to continue to provide our customers with more sustainable options. We look forward to welcoming Mark Schwietz and his team to the TricorBraun family and investing in the company's continued growth."

Sustainable packaging and environmentally safe collection options are the core of MBC's services. The company specializes in the reconditioning and recycling of industrial containers, including steel and plastic barrels, drums, and intermediate bulk containers (IBCs). Reconditioned and recycled packaging helps customers reduce their environmental impact while using an effective yet lower-cost alternative to new purchases.

"We have great respect for the TricorBraun team, and share their passion for serving customers," said Mark Schwietz, president of Mark's Barrel Company. "Partnering with TricorBraun will allow us to take our company to the next step in our growth—for the benefit of our team members and customers. We are excited to join the TricorBraun team."

All MBC team members will remain with TricorBraun following the transaction and will continue to work out of the company's existing location near Salt Lake City, in a facility customized to responsibly support the reconditioning and recycling processes. Effective upon closing of the transaction, Mark's Barrel Company will operate as TricorBraun Industrial Services.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 36 packaging companies globally.

The transaction is expected to close in October.

