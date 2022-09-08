Envoy Solutions Acquires Jan-San Suppliers

Envoy Solutions announced a pair of acquisitions in the past week that the company said would strengthen its position in the Northeastern U.S.

The suburban Chicago janitorial, foodservice and packaging distributor on Tuesday announced the addition of H.T. Berry Company, four days after it acquired Knight Marketing.

Envoy officials said Knight, based in Queens, New York, is one of the fastest-growing companies in the janitorial-sanitation segment, while H.T. Berry, located in suburban Boston, is a national leader in janitorial and foodservice products.

"Through our differentiated business model, we will create greater efficiencies in the Northeast and beyond while leveraging the world-class capabilities of our regional companies,” Enjoy CEO Mark Fisher said in a statement.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.