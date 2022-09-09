Imperial Dade Acquires International Sales & Marketing

Imperial Dade
Sep 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 At 2 26 54 Pm

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and CATAÑO, Puerto Rico — Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies, announced the acquisition of International Sales & Marketing.

The transaction represents the 53rd acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

ISM is a market leading distributor of foodservice and janitorial sanitation products. Owned and operated by Eduardo Lopez, the company continues its legacy and is known for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breadth of products, and high touch customer service. Now, in partnership with Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, ISM’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"Eduardo runs a fantastic company and operates with similar values to that of Imperial Dade. I welcome everyone to the Imperial Dade family and greatly look forward to working with the entire team at ISM," said Robert Tillis.

“I am excited for the opportunity to partner with the ISM team to further grow our business in a key market and am confident new and existing customers will benefit from our companies joining together," said Jason Tillis.

"I am excited about the future of ISM under the leadership of Imperial Dade. Our customers will receive the same outstanding service they have come to expect from us and a significantly expanded product offering," said Eduardo Lopez, owner and CEO of International Sales & Marketing.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 At 2 26 54 Pm
Imperial Dade Acquires International Sales & Marketing
September 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 1 34 23 Pm
Envoy Solutions Acquires Jan-San Suppliers
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 53 41 Pm
Ryerson Acquires Howard Precision Metals
September 8, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 At 2 40 20 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wesco to Acquire Data Center Solutions Provider for $217M
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 1 34 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Jan-San Suppliers
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 53 41 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ryerson Acquires Howard Precision Metals
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 1 34 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Jan-San Suppliers
The distributor said the deals would bolster its footprint in the Northeast.
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 53 41 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ryerson Acquires Howard Precision Metals
Howard is one of the largest aluminum distributors in the Midwest.
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 29 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sandvik Acquires PCD Tools Maker Frezite
The company will join Sandvik's Walter division.
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Western Interior Supply
The Denver company distributes acoustical materials to the local commercial building industry.
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 3 28 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Builders FirstSource Acquires Trussway
The deal will strengthen BFS' roof and floor truss products.
September 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 28 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Timken to Acquire GGB Bearing Technology
The deal will expand Timken's portfolio of engineered bearings.
September 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 21 30 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Producto Group Acquires ThermoFab
ThermoFab makes heavy-gauge plastic enclosures for the industrial, medical and tech sectors.
September 6, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 03 8 22 29 Am 62ea769e01f04
Mergers & Acquisitions
SBP Holdings Adds Cawtaba Industrial Rubber, Coastal Hose & Rubber
The deal increases SBP's North American footprint to nearly 80 locations.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 12 37 13 Pm 6298f57d35d61
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Quest Engineering
The takeover is its sixth in the past two years.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 02 At 11 41 11 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Reaches Deal to Acquire Advance Electrical
The transaction would bolster its U.S. subsidiary's presence in Atlanta.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 24 30 Pm 62420b7f68eab
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Sullivan Environmental Technologies
The deal is DXP's fourth addition this year.
September 2, 2022
Image001
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dakota Supply Group Acquires Western Steel and Plumbing
The acquisition will expand DSG's footprint in North Dakota.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 51 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Alro Steel to Acquire Access Metals
The Baltimore company will enable Alro to expand its customer base in the eastern U.S.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 33 27 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Yorker Electronics Acquires Switches Unlimited
The deal adds a specialty distributor of electromechanical and automation controls.
September 1, 2022