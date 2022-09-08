Ryerson Acquires Howard Precision Metals

CHICAGO — Ryerson Holding Corporation, a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced its acquisition of Howard Precision Metals Inc., one of the largest aluminum distributors in the Midwest.

Howard, based in Milwaukee, specializes in value-added processing services, including high-quality precision cut aluminum plate and saw cut extruded aluminum bar distribution.

"Howard has cultivated a strong brand and a reputation for creating excellent customer experiences," said Ryerson COO Mike Burbach. "Its processing capabilities complement Ryerson's existing non-ferrous franchise, and we are excited to recognize these synergies as we welcome them to the Ryerson family of companies."

"Building on our legacy of over 90 years in the industry, Howard is excited for this opportunity to grow our brand and business with a company that shares our values and commitment to customers," said Howard President Mark Howard. "We look forward to continuing to provide excellent service to our customers as a member of the Ryerson family of companies."