Builders FirstSource Acquires Trussway

Sep 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 3 28 45 Pm

DALLAS — Builders FirstSource Inc., the nation’s largest supplier of structural building products and value-added components and services, on Thursday announced it has acquired Trussway, a leading provider of pre-fabricated roof and floor trusses as well as value-added building components and services, including for the multifamily sector, with annualized sales of approximately $340 million.

“We are thrilled that Trussway will now be an integral part of Builders FirstSource. Since 1972, Trussway has been a supplier of choice to customers due to its ability to routinely deliver high quality products and services,” said Dave Flitman, president and CEO of Builders FirstSource. “The addition of Trussway expands our footprint with our roof and floor truss offerings, including for multifamily customers, and enhances our value-added portfolio to better serve our customers and accelerate growth. We are excited to welcome the Trussway team, with its long-standing customer relationships and track record of profitable growth, into the Builders FirstSource family.”

Headquartered in Houston, and with 1,000 employees nationwide, Trussway benefits from customer relationships across the ecosystem of owners, developers, general contractors and framers. Trussway serves more than 340 customer accounts in the U.S., and its average relationship with its top 25 customers is over 10 years. Trussway’s innovative in-house estimating, design and engineering approach will be complementary to BFS, and the Company anticipates it will lead to synergies across its portfolio. As part of the acquisition, Builders FirstSource is adding Trussway’s integrated network of six strategically located manufacturing facilities across the U.S.

“Trussway is honored to be a part of the BFS family," said Trussway President CEO Jeff Smith. "For 50 years, Trussway associates have worked hard at building this company into a leading truss manufacturer. We look forward to bringing, and building on, our high intensity approach to safety, quality, service, production and customer satisfaction with the BFS Team."

The purchase of Trussway will be funded through cash on hand and the Company’s ABL.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 28 02 Pm
Timken to Acquire GGB Bearing Technology
September 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 21 30 Pm
Producto Group Acquires ThermoFab
September 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 02 At 11 41 11 Am
Sonepar Reaches Deal to Acquire Advance Electrical
September 2, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 28 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Timken to Acquire GGB Bearing Technology
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 21 30 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Producto Group Acquires ThermoFab
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 24 30 Pm 62420b7f68eab
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Sullivan Environmental Technologies
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 21 30 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Producto Group Acquires ThermoFab
ThermoFab makes heavy-gauge plastic enclosures for the industrial, medical and tech sectors.
September 6, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 03 8 22 29 Am 62ea769e01f04
Mergers & Acquisitions
SBP Holdings Adds Cawtaba Industrial Rubber, Coastal Hose & Rubber
The deal increases SBP's North American footprint to nearly 80 locations.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 12 37 13 Pm 6298f57d35d61
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Quest Engineering
The takeover is its sixth in the past two years.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 02 At 11 41 11 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Reaches Deal to Acquire Advance Electrical
The transaction would bolster its U.S. subsidiary's presence in Atlanta.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 24 30 Pm 62420b7f68eab
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Sullivan Environmental Technologies
The deal is DXP's fourth addition this year.
September 2, 2022
Image001
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dakota Supply Group Acquires Western Steel and Plumbing
The acquisition will expand DSG's footprint in North Dakota.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 51 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Alro Steel to Acquire Access Metals
The Baltimore company will enable Alro to expand its customer base in the eastern U.S.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 33 27 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Yorker Electronics Acquires Switches Unlimited
The deal adds a specialty distributor of electromechanical and automation controls.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 31 At 2 48 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
PLA Acquires TaylorMade Pallets & Logistics
The acquisition brings PLA's asset network to 77 facilities.
August 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 30 At 3 18 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Trumbull's Waterworks Division
The municipal waterworks segment includes four branches across Ohio and Pennsylvania.
August 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 30 At 1 19 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Power Tool Companies Announce Merger
The deal will combine Metabo HPT and Metabo Power Tools.
August 30, 2022
E5d2abe5fc2b03dc472d92923862
Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Metal Supply Acquires Campbell Metal Supply
The deal expands IMS' footprint to Northern California.
August 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 29 At 1 16 05 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holston Gases Acquires Alpine Gas Company
Alpine's operations will be consolidated with a nearby Holston facility.
August 29, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 2 24 18 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BPS Supply Group Acquires Producers Supply Company
PSC is a leading distributor of pipes, valves, fittings and energy and industrial supplies.
August 26, 2022