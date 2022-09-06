Builders FirstSource Acquires Trussway

DALLAS — Builders FirstSource Inc., the nation’s largest supplier of structural building products and value-added components and services, on Thursday announced it has acquired Trussway, a leading provider of pre-fabricated roof and floor trusses as well as value-added building components and services, including for the multifamily sector, with annualized sales of approximately $340 million.

“We are thrilled that Trussway will now be an integral part of Builders FirstSource. Since 1972, Trussway has been a supplier of choice to customers due to its ability to routinely deliver high quality products and services,” said Dave Flitman, president and CEO of Builders FirstSource. “The addition of Trussway expands our footprint with our roof and floor truss offerings, including for multifamily customers, and enhances our value-added portfolio to better serve our customers and accelerate growth. We are excited to welcome the Trussway team, with its long-standing customer relationships and track record of profitable growth, into the Builders FirstSource family.”

Headquartered in Houston, and with 1,000 employees nationwide, Trussway benefits from customer relationships across the ecosystem of owners, developers, general contractors and framers. Trussway serves more than 340 customer accounts in the U.S., and its average relationship with its top 25 customers is over 10 years. Trussway’s innovative in-house estimating, design and engineering approach will be complementary to BFS, and the Company anticipates it will lead to synergies across its portfolio. As part of the acquisition, Builders FirstSource is adding Trussway’s integrated network of six strategically located manufacturing facilities across the U.S.

“Trussway is honored to be a part of the BFS family," said Trussway President CEO Jeff Smith. "For 50 years, Trussway associates have worked hard at building this company into a leading truss manufacturer. We look forward to bringing, and building on, our high intensity approach to safety, quality, service, production and customer satisfaction with the BFS Team."

The purchase of Trussway will be funded through cash on hand and the Company’s ABL.